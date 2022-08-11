FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 2 | FPL Tips

The new FPL campaign was up and running last week with the start of the 22/23 Premier League season. This season's Gameweek 1 wasn't as high-scoring as we've had in seasons past, with an average score of 57 points. However, Mohamed Salah retained his crown as the opening-week expert, scoring in the season opener for the sixth successive time, picking up a double-digit haul.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL pts

Mo Salah - pts

Darwin Nunez - pts



Here's who also hit the ground running in GW1 preml.ge/2gj9ao



#FPL Erling Haaland -ptsMo Salah -ptsDarwin Nunez -ptsHere's who also hit the ground running in GW1 Erling Haaland - 1️⃣3️⃣ ptsMo Salah - 1️⃣2️⃣ ptsDarwin Nunez - 9️⃣ ptsHere's who also hit the ground running in GW1 ➡️ preml.ge/2gj9ao#FPL https://t.co/1bQoELXecb

A new FPL favorite, Erling Haaland, got some great points on his Premier League debut, netting twice en route to a 13-point haul. Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dejan Kulusevski also hauled big.

It was a poor start to my FPL 22/23 season, as I could manage only 39 FPL points, not owning Salah or Haaland. I made some changes before the deadline, bringing Rashford, Ruben Dias, and Jonny in place of Mount, Walker, and Neco Williams.

The price rises and falls began immediately after the Gameweek ended, with many Harry Kane owners jumping aboard the Haaland train. Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli was another notable price-riser after being the most influential member in the final third for the Gunners.

While we don't see as many transfers in Gameweek 2, it will still be exciting to see how FPL managers bounce back if they've had a bad outing in GW 1. Whatever your transfer strategy is, ensure you lock in your team ahead of the deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 2 Deadline: Saturday, August 13, at 11:00 AM (BST)/ 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 2 Fixtures

Gameweek 2 begins on Saturday, with an afternoon meeting at Villa Park between Aston Villa and Everton. Manchester City will host the Cherries at the Etihad Stadium later. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns in the marquee clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening. The Gameweek concludes with Crystal Palace taking on Liverpool at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here's the suggested FPL team for Gameweek 1:

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 1.

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) (£5.0 million) and Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (LIV) (£7.0 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.0 million), Ruben Dias (MCI) (£6.0 million), Reece James (CHE) (£6.0 million), and Jonny (WOL) (£4.5 million).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£12.0 million), Luis Diaz (LIV) (£8.0 million), Leon Bailey (AVL) (£5.0 million), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.5 million), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.5 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.5 million), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.0 million), and Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane / Kevin De Bruyne

GW 1 Average score: 57

GW 1 Transfers made: None

Points Scored (- hits): 39 (-0): 39

Overall Points: 39

Overall Rank: 7,086,612

Free Transfers available: 1

Squad Value: £99.9 million

Money Remaining: £0.0 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

No Transfers: While setting my team up for Gameweek 1, I decided I wouldn't make any changes in Gameweek 2. While I would've thought of making the switch from Kane to Haaland, the price rise for Haaland and the corresponding drop for Kane have made that impossible. Therefore, I'll be rolling my transfer this week.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 2

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 2

Gameweek 2 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs ARS (A), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs WOL (A), 2nd Sub: Jonny (DEF) vs FUL (H), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs EVE (H).

Despite a disastrous Gameweek 1, I'm placing my faith in the same set of players for Gameweek 2.

My Liverpool double defense failing was the main reason for my lack of returns in GW 1. I'll count on them to keep a clean sheet and provide some attacking returns against Crystal Palace. Luis Diaz was also unlucky not to get some FPL returns.

Ramsdale was solid in GW 1 and should continue his fine form between the sticks at home to Leicester. Gabriel Jesus will also look to get off the mark for Arsenal in the league.

I was debating on benching Reece James for Jonny or Pereira, but his potential for defensive and attacking returns is too big to ignore, despite the opponent. The same goes for Harry Kane.

Kevin De Bruyne looked rusty for the most part against West Ham and should be at his best against Bournemouth. He should be involved in every Manchester City attack and looks primed for a good FPL haul.

It was hard to watch Manchester United struggle against Brighton after making last-minute changes to accommodate Marcus Rashford. While his performance received plenty of flak, he did get the best chances of the match, and I'm hoping he converts them into goals when the Reds take on Brentford.

Lastly, Leon Bailey. It was a shocker of a result for Aston Villa, who couldn't breach the well-drilled Bournemouth backline. Despite starring in pre-season, Bailey couldn't make much happen against the Cherries. Myself and many of his other FPL owners will hope he can live up to his potential against the Toffees.

I haven't thought about any future transfer plans so far and have decided to be patient with this team. I hope that my FPL assets help me make up for the poor start and move up the rankings in GW 2.

Gameweek 2 - FPL Captaincy

Similar to last week, there is only one standout captaincy option on my team for Gameweek 2. Facing Bournemouth at home, Kevin De Bruyne will take my captain's armband. Even when he wasn't quite at his best, De Bruyne managed to get an assist in Gameweek 1. He will look to bring his A-game in front of the fans at the Etihad Stadium and could get a mammoth FPL haul.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 2 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) vs LEI (H)

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs TOT (H), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs CRY (H), Andrew Robertson (LIV) vs CRY (H), and Ruben Dias (MCI) vs BOU (H)

MID: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs BOU (H), Leon Bailey (AVL) vs EVE (H), Luis Diaz (LIV) vs CRY (H), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs BRE (A).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs CHE (A) and Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs LEI (H).

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs ARS (A), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs WOL (A), 2nd Sub: Jonny (DEF) vs FUL (H), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs EVE (H).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: None

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne | VC: Andrew Robertson

You may also like:

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin