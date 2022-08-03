FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 1 | FPL Tips

It won't be long before the first match of the 22/23 Premier League season kicks off, and the FPL community will be looking to settle on the all-important GW 1 team ahead of the deadline on Friday.

With a change in pricing policy, plenty of big-name signings, exciting newly promoted teams, and an extra Wildcard because of the World Cup, there are plenty of new challenges in FPL this season. The pre-season has been a lot to take in, with the opening fixtures not making it easy to narrow down the best FPL options to start with.

Compared to last season, many bargain FPL picks in midfield and defense make it possible for teams to have three premium players and maintain team balance. The increasing points potential and influence of defenders have also prompted plenty of FPL managers to go big at the back.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus (FWD) (ARS) (£8.0 m) is the most-owned player at the time of writing, with close to 75% of FPL managers including the Brazilian in their teams. Mohamed Salah (MID) (LIV) (£13.0 m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (DEF) (LIV) (£7.5 m), and Erling Haaland (FWD) (MCI) (£11.5 m) are also owned by many FPL managers.

With various factors to consider and different ways to build your team, it's going to be interesting to see how Gameweek 1 unfolds. Whatever your final team is, ensure you lock in ahead of the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday evening.

Gameweek 1 Deadline: Friday, August 5, at 06:30 PM (BST)/ 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

FPL Gameweek 1 Fixtures

Arsenal kicks off the new season once more, away at Selhurst Park on Friday night. Liverpool are set to terrorize another newly promoted side in GW 1, traveling to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Tottenham Hotspur take on Southampton at home, with Chelsea touring Goodison Park later in the day.

On Sunday, Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United take on Brighton at Old Trafford. The Gameweek concludes with Manchester City's visit to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United.

Best Gameweek 1 - FPL Team

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) (£5.0 million) and Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (LIV) (£7.0 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.0 million), Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.0 million), Reece James (CHE) (£6.0 million), and Neco Williams (NOT) (£4.0 million).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£12.0 million), Luis Diaz (LIV) (£8.0 million), Leon Bailey (AVL) (£5.0 million), Mason Mount (CHE) (£8.0 million), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.5 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.5 million), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.0 million), and Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.5 million).

In The Bank: £0.0 million.

Gameweek 1 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs BRE (H), Neco Williams (DEF) vs NEW (A), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs LIV (H), and Cameron Archer (FWD) vs BOU (A).

This is probably the most clueless I've been heading into GW 1 of another PL season. The pre-season has thrown up many exciting FPL options and opportunities, but the sheer number of transfers, new managers, and different prices are hard to get hold of.

After tinkering with my draft for quite a while now, I'm still not sure if this is the right team to go in with. As of now, I stand on the 'No Salah' side of FPL, something that could derail my season right from the start. However, I could play it safe and get Salah before the deadline, and that's a possibility I am not shutting down.

With that disclaimer out of the way, let's get into this FPL team.

In goal, I've gone for Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal has among the best opening fixture runs and should keep plenty of clean sheets. While his form tailed away towards the end of last season, Ramsdale offered excellent FPL value in goal. At £5.0 m, he's a solid 'Set and forget' goalkeeper. Leicester's Danny Ward provides excellent value at £4.0 m.

I've gone for a Liverpool triple-up in Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, and Luis Diaz and am hoping that the extra Liverpool player helps compensate for the absence of Salah. Robertson, in particular, could become an overlooked gem in FPL, considering his attacking and defensive potential for points.

While I considered going for cheaper options in Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish, I've ultimately gone for Kevin De Bruyne as my Manchester City midfielder. With Haaland arriving in the team, the ceaseless chances KDB creates could get converted into goals. Add to that his increasing goal threat and De Bruyne could have an excellent FPL season if he remains fit. I would've liked to have Ruben Dias or Joao Cancelo as my City defender, but until they sign a new left-back, Kyle Walker at £5.0 m looks like a decent pick.

Mason Mount and Reece James are my picks from Chelsea. While it's hard to put a finger on Chelsea's activities in the transfer market, it looks like they will start the season with three at the back,. Reece James should slot in as the right wing-back. Mount looked impressive in pre-season, playing behind Sterling and Havertz, and at £8.0 m, he looks a steal.

Gabriel Jesus has a staggering FPL ownership above 70%, and rightfully so, given the value he offers. To partner him in attack, I have Harry Kane who was the first name on my team. He finished last season strongly and has had an excellent pre-season. I expect him to have another strong FPL season.

Leon Bailey wasn't someone I'd thought would be on my FPL team in GW 1, but after his performances in pre-season and Aston Villa's opening fixture run, he does offer great value at £5.0 m.

Neco Williams and Andreas Pereira are bench-warmers you should find on most FPL teams and could provide handy cover from the bench if required. Cameron Archer is another bench fodder player who's unlikely to start.

Overall, I'm going for a markedly differential FPL team to start the season against a more 'Template' FPL side. If this team doesn't work out, I always have the option to Wildcard early and start afresh, and that gives me the confidence to go against the grain. I am hoping that not owning Mohamed Salah doesn't hurt me as it has in the past.

Gameweek 1 - FPL Captaincy

Harry Kane will spearhead the Spurs charge against the Saints in GW 1.

With no Salah in my team, Harry Kane is the No.1 captaincy choice for GW 1. Spurs look a dangerous side heading into the new season, with summer signings making Antonio Conte's side stronger and competitive. They'll look to start their season with a statement performance.

On the other hand, Southampton's defensive performance was poor last season and it remains to be seen how Ralph Hassenhuttl tightens things up. Harry Kane is at the forefront of everything Spurs do, and I expect him to bring home the FPL points in Gameweek 1.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 1 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) vs CRY (A)

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs EVE (A), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs FUL (A), Andrew Robertson (LIV) vs FUL (A), and Kyle Walker (MCI) vs WHU (A)

MID: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs WHU (A), Leon Bailey (AVL) vs BOU (A), Luis Diaz (LIV) vs FUL (A), and Mason Mount (MID) vs EVE (A).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs SOU (H) and Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs CRY (A).

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs BRE (H), 1st Sub: Neco Williams (DEF) vs NEW (A), 2nd Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs LIV (H), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs BOU (A).

Chips activated: None

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Kevin De Bruyne.

