FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 30 | FPL Tips

After a mega DGW 29, FPL action returns with a standard 10-fixture GW 30. In a week that saw many FPL managers use their bench boost chips rather successfully, the average score was 80 points. Callum Wilson, Ollie Watkins, Kieran Trippier, and Kaoru Mitoma were the pick of the lot, all scoring more than 14 FPL points each.

I had a decent DGW 29 myself, netting my highest score of the season after using my Bench Boost chip. Hauls from Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Jason Steele, and Kepa (my extra transfer in) helped me to a good score as I breached the 1 million mark for the first time this season.

With BGW 32 and DGW 34 on the horizon, FPL managers need to start planning for those with their transfers. Manchester City and Aston Villa's FPL assets are in high demand, with the in-form Ollie Watkins and the fit-again Erling Haaland the top transfers in.

Whatever your moves are, ensure your team is locked in before the deadline at 11:00 AM BST.

Gameweek 30 Deadline: Saturday, April 8; 11:00 am (BST) / 03:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 30 Fixtures

GW 30 kicks off with a noon clash between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday. Spurs and Brighton face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one of six 03:00 PM BST kick-offs. Manchester City play away against Southampton later in the day.

Leeds and Crystal Palace square off at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. The gameweek concludes with a marquee clash between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield later on Sunday.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 29:

Goalkeepers: Jason Steele (BHA) (£3.9 m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.6 m)

Defenders: Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.1 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.9 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Rico Henry (BRE) (£4.5 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.3 m)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.8 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.4 m), James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.2 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.0 m)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.7 m), Kai Havertz (CHE) (£7.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Alexis Mac Allister/ Kai Havertz

GW 29 Transfers made: 4.

Points Scored (- hits): 126 (-8): 118

Overall Points: 1805

Overall Rank: 845,035.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Transfers

1) Kai Havertz (CHE) (FWD) (£7.5 m) - OUT | Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (FWD) (£8.0 m) - IN

2) Luke Shaw (MUN) (DEF) (£5.1 m) - OUT | Pedro Porro (TOT) (DEF) (£4.8 m) - IN.

Having made it into the 1 million ranks, I feel like I should play it safe, but this feels like the right time to also push further and take more risks. The common strategy from everyone seems to be to Free Hit in BGW 32, but I feel there's more benefit in doing that in DGW 34, with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United doubling up in that one.

Therefore, I'm slowly getting rid of players who don't have a fixture in BGW 32, and that process starts with the injured Luke Shaw and the misfiring Kai Havertz. With Frank Lampard in charge now, there's no telling who gets the nod up front, and with Jesus returning to full fitness at Arsenal, I'm using this opportunity to bring him in as a differential.

While I could've waited another week to bin Luke Shaw, I needed to free up an extra £0.2 m to get Jesus. Thus, I've roped in Pedro Porro, a Spurs FPL asset who I've wanted to get ever since he arrived, and this looks like the perfect time to buy him.

Porro is undoubtedly Spurs' first-choice RWB, with Emerson Royal out injured. He has a goal and an assist already, and I expect him to add to that tally in the coming weeks.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 30

Gameweek 30 Bench: Jason Steele (GK) vs TOT (A), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs TOT (A), Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs NFO (H), Rico Henry (BRE) vs NEW (H).

With the fixtures turning firmly in Manchester City's favor, I am a bit worried about not owning a single player from Pep Guardiola's side. Otherwise, I'm pretty happy with the direction my team seems to be heading into GW 30.

I own two defensive assets from Chelsea in Ben Chilwell and Kepa, and I'm hoping for another shutout from the Blues, who play away against Wolves. I have plenty of FPL assets from the Spurs-Brighton clash in my team, and the Spurs fan in me will be rooting for Porro and Kane to haul. However, knowing how good Brighton are, Solly March is also in my starting lineup.

James Maddison hasn't been in good form, but he has the perfect fixture to regain it, with the Foxes taking on Bournemouth at home. Marcus Rashford is another FPL asset with a relatively easy fixture on paper, with the Red Devils taking on Everton at home.

Ivan Toney and Kieran Trippier will go up against each other, as will Mohamed Salah and Gabriel Jesus. With so many of my starters taking on each other, I am a bit doubtful as to how successful my GW 30 will be. However, I'm banking on my differentials to come good as I push towards the Top 500 K.

Gameweek 30 - FPL Captaincy

There are quite a few captaincy shouts this week, but in my FPL team, it mainly comes down to Marcus Rashford vs Harry Kane, and I'm leaning towards the latter.

Manchester United aren't playing their best football, and it's always risky to captain any player going up against a Sean Dyche side. I'd be more comfortable pinning my hopes on Kane and Spurs trying to hit Brighton on the counter or capitalize on their weakness in defending set-pieces.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 30 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs WOL (A)

DEF: Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs WOL (A), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs BRE (A), and Pedro Porro (TOT) vs BHA (H)

MID: Solly March (BHA) vs TOT (A), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs ARS (H), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs EVE (H), and James Maddison (LEI) vs BOU (H).

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs NEW (H), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs LIV (A), and Harry Kane (TOT) vs BHA (H)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Jason Steele (GK) vs TOT (A), 1st Sub: Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs TOT (A), 2nd Sub: Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs NFO (H). 3rd Sub: Rico Henry (BRE) vs NEW (H).

Chips activated: None.

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): - 4

Captain: Harry Kane. | VC: Marcus Rashford

