FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 31 | FPL Tips

We enter the business end of the season with Gameweek 31, with only eight GWs remaining in PL 22-23.

GW 30 saw some important results that had ramifications for teams at both ends of the standings. Manchester City continued their dominance, with Erling Haaland returning for his FPL owners yet again. Gabriel Martinelli and Jack Grealish also starred for their respective sides.

I suffered a minor red arrow after taking a -4 hit to bring in Gabriel Jesus and Pedro Porro. While the former returned, it wasn't enough to keep me from dropping down the rankings.

With Blank Gameweek 32 approaching, FPL managers need to get their strategies right. While many plan to use their Free Hit chips in BGW 32, I'm saving it for DGW 34, so I need to ensure I have enough FPL assets that have a fixture in GW 32.

Marcus Rashford's injury is another talking point, with Jack Grealish the most popular FPL replacement.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



A thread 🧵 Unsure on what to do with Marcus Rashford? Our #FPL experts wade in on whether you should keep or sell..A thread 🧵 Unsure on what to do with Marcus Rashford? Our #FPL experts wade in on whether you should keep or sell..A thread 🧵 https://t.co/miW7if1N8Z

Whatever changes you're making to your team, ensure that you do so ahead of the GW 31 FPL deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 31 Deadline: Saturday, April 15; 11:00 am (BST)/ 03:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 31 Fixtures

GW 31 begins with a clash between two sides with European aspirations as Aston Villa and Newcastle meet at Villa Park. Chelsea lock horns with Brighton at Stamford Bridge in one of five 03:00 pm BST clashes. Manchester City meet Leicester at the Etihad later in the day.

Arsenal play away against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon. The Gameweek concludes with Liverpool meeting Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 30:

Goalkeepers: Jason Steele (BHA) (£3.9 m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.7 m)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (TOT) (£4.8 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.9 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Rico Henry (BRE) (£4.5 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.3 m)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.8 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.4 m), James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.1 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.0 m)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.7 m), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.0 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Gabriel Jesus

GW 30 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 58 (-4): 54

Overall Points: 1859

Overall Rank: 885,472

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Marcus Rashford (MUN) (MID) (£7.0 m) - OUT | Jack Grealish (MCI) (MID) (£7.0 m) - IN.

I made this transfer before Jack Grealish's price rose and Rashford's dropped, as I had no money left in the bank. It was a pretty easy switch for me, especially with little clarity over when Marcus Rashford would be fit again.

While going into DGW 34 without Rashford could be a problem for other FPL managers, I don't have that issue, as I'll be playing my Free Hit chip that week. Grealish is the most transferred-in player heading into this GW, and his form shows why.

With back-to-back double-digit hauls, this is easily Grealish's best run of form at Manchester City, and he should pick up plenty of FPL points in the remainder of the season.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 31

Gameweek 31 Bench: Jason Steele (GK) vs CHE (A), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs CHE (A), James Maddison (MID) vs MCI (A), Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs NEW (H)

I'm pretty confident about my chances of a green arrow this week despite not owning the in-form Erling Haaland. With both Kane and Mohamed Salah in my team and some powerful differentials like Pedro Porro, I'm hoping it can make up for the absence of the Man City striker, who, I hope, gets his minutes managed this week.

Gabriel Jesus is another big FPL differential in my team, with Arsenal taking on West Ham this weekend. Ivan Toney is on nine yellow cards and walking a suspension tightrope, and I'm hoping he avoids one when Brentford plays Wolves.

I'm not confident the double Chelsea defence will deliver, but I don't really have a choice but to persist with them. A home game against Brighton will be a real test for the misfiring Blues ahead of the all-important home leg against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Lastly, I've taken the call to bench Tyrone Mings over Newcastle, as I feel that Aston Villa's home form hasn't been as strong as their away run, and they could struggle to keep a shutout against the Magpies.

Gameweek 31 - FPL Captaincy

The captaincy call is pretty much between Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane in GW 31, with Kane's fixture at home to Bournemouth a very attractive one.

However, Mohamed Salah has seen plenty of chances come his way in the last few weeks as Liverpool take on Leeds United, who enter this game off a 5-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

While I have the armband on Kane right now, I want to switch it to Salah before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 31 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs BHA (H)

DEF: Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs BHA (H), Rico Henry (BRE) vs WOL (A), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs AVL (A), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs BOU (H)

MID: Solly March (BHA) vs CHE (A), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs LEE (A), Jack Grealish (MCI) vs LEI (H)

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs WOL (A), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs WHU (A), Harry Kane (TOT) vs BOU (H)

Formation: 4-3-3

Bench: GK - Jason Steele (GK) vs CHE (A), 1st Sub: Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs CHE (A), 2nd Sub: James Maddison (MID) vs MCI (A). 3rd Sub: Tyrone Mings (DEF) vs NEW (H)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Harry Kane. | VC: Mohamed Salah

You may also like: FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 30 | FPL Tips

Poll : 0 votes