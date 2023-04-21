FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 32 | FPL Tips

We have another Blank Gameweek in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with the FA Cup semi-finals leaving Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Brighton without a fixture in GW 32. GW 31 was all about Erling Haaland as the Norwegian continued his fine run of form, scoring twice before being subbed off.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah made up for his penalty miss last weekend, scoring twice, even as Bukayo Saka missed a penalty in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

I had a big red arrow due to not owning Erling Haaland and captaining Harry Kane over Mohamed Salah, with Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Brighton not helping.

Most FPL managers are using their Free Hit chips this week, with those who aren't either holding it for DGW 34 or have already used it before. Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, who scored twice in GW 31, is the most popular transfer heading into this GW, with the in-form Ollie Watkins not far behind.

Whatever moves you're making, ensure you get them locked in ahead of the Friday night deadline.

Gameweek 32 Deadline: Friday, April 21; 06:30 pm (BST)/ 11:00 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 32 Fixtures

BGW 32 begins with a Friday night kickoff (21 April) between league leaders Arsenal and Southampton at The Emirates. Liverpool hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

West Ham plays away at Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon in a crucial relegation six-pointer before Newcastle takes on Spurs at St. James Park in a match vital in the battle for Top 4.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 31:

Goalkeepers: Jason Steele (BHA) (£3.9 m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.7 m).

Defenders: Pedro Porro (TOT) (£4.8 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.8 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.1 m), Rico Henry (BRE) (£4.5 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.4 m).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.8 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (£5.4 m), James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.1 m), Jack Grealish (MCI) (£7.1 m).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.6 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.6 m), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.1 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Mohamed Salah

GW 31 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 49 (-0): 49

Overall Points: 1908

Overall Rank: 1,002,601.

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (MID) (£5.4 m) - OUT | Andreas Pereira (FUL) (MID) (£4.3 m) - IN.

2) Jason Steele (BHA) (GK) (£3.9 m) - OUT | Sam Johnstone (CRY) (GK) (£4.4 m) - IN.

I had nine players with a fixture in BGW 32 and had to make two transfers to field a full starting XI. While I'd have liked to have taken Ben Chilwell out, both my goalkeepers don't have a fixture so I'm forced to make a GK transfer.

Sam Johnstone is playing for an in-form Crystal Palace side and costs only £4.4 m. Jason Steele makes way for him.

As for the other transfer, I'm taking a one-week punt on FPL budget gem Andreas Pereira. Fulham go up against Leeds United, who have shipped plenty of goals in the last few GWs.

Pereira has had plenty of xGI over Fulham's last five matches, and it's a mystery how he has returned in only two of them. He's on penalties and set pieces, and at that price point, I'd gladly take him.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 32

Gameweek 32 Bench: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) vs None, Solly March (MID) vs None, Ben Chilwell (DEF) vs None, Jack Grealish (MID) vs None.

For an FPL team without a Free Hit, I'm fairly happy with the lineup I've put out this week. I only have one Liverpool and Arsenal asset, and that could be a problem compared to those FPL managers who are playing their Free Hit. But I'm hoping my other players help me at least avoid a rank drop.

Brentford's game against Aston Villa is a big one from an FPL perspective this weekend and I need the Bees to keep a shutout or at least prevent the highly-owned Ollie Watkins from getting any returns. I own Rico Henry, Ivan Toney, and AVL's Tyrone Mings from that fixture.

The punt on James Maddison simply hasn't worked so far but I'm hoping Leicester put up a fight in their home game against Wolves. I need Spurs to win and keep a shutout away at Newcastle both as a fan and as an FPL manager but it's easier said than done.

Lastly, I'm hoping my differential pick in Andreas gets a double-digit haul against a side that's been in woeful form.

Gameweek 32 - FPL Captaincy

The in-form Mohamed Salah looks like the best captaincy option for BGW 32, with most Free Hitters likely to pick him. He has done pretty well for my FPL team since I brought him in, and I'm likely to hand him the armband too.

Gabriel Jesus and Harry Kane are other options to consider. However, concern over Jesus' minutes and Spurs' chances of scoring against Newcastle should make me go with Salah.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 32 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Sam Johnstone (CRY) vs EVE (H).

DEF: Tyrone Mings (AVL) vs BRE (A) Rico Henry (BRE) vs AVL (H), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs TOT (H), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs NEW (A).

MID: James Maddison (LEI) vs WOL (H), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs NFO (H), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs LEE (H).

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs AVL (H), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs SOU (H), Harry Kane (TOT) vs NEW (A).

Formation: 4-3-3

Bench: GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) vs None, 1st Sub: Solly March (MID) vs None, 2nd Sub: Ben Chilwell (DEF) vs None. 3rd Sub: Jack Grealish (MID) vs None.

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): -4.

Captain: Mohamed Salah. | VC: Harry Kane.

