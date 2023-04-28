FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 34 | FPL Tips

We're set to have three Double Gameweeks in the next four FPL Gameweeks as the 22-23 season hurtles to an exciting finish.

GW 33 saw Manchester City crush Arsenal 4-1 and take pole position in the race for the title, with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne hauling big. Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Tyrone Mings were the other popular FPL assets to register double-digit hauls.

It was a disastrous Gameweek for me, as I benched hauls from Mings and Pedro Porro but didn't own Haaland. Captain Mohamed Salah blanked to leave me with a huge red arrow that could've been much worse had it not been for some damage control from Harry Kane and Marcos Rashford.

However, I still have my Free Hit Chip left to play and will use that in DGW 34 as some other FPL managers may also look to do.

With Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion among the teams doubling in DGW 34, it's no surprise to see Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne among the top transfers in.

Gameweek 34 Deadline: Saturday, April 29; 11:00 am (BST)/ 03:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 34 Fixtures

DGW 34 begins with West Ham taking on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. Brighton host Wolverhampton Wanders later in the day. Liverpool and Tottenham meet at Anfield in a crucial game, as both seek to qualify for Europea.

Arsenal and Chelsea go head-to-head in a London derby at the Emirates on Tuesday night with neither team in good form. The 'Double fixtures' start on Wednesday night, with Manchester City and Liverpool getting home games.

The Gameweek concludes with Manchester United's trip to the Amex to take on Brighton on Thursday night.

FPL team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 33:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (CRY) (£4.4 m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.7 m)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (TOT) (£4.8 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.8 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.1 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£4.8 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.4 m)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.9 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.3 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.1 m), Jack Grealish (MCI) (£7.1 m)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.5 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.6 m), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.1 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Harry Kane

GW 33 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 41 (-4): 37

Overall Points: 1997

Overall Rank: 1,298,741

Free Transfers available: 1

Best FPL team for Gameweek 34

Suggested FPL Team for DGW 34

GK - Jason Steele (BHA) (£3.9 m)

DEF - Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) (£4.3 m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 m), Manuel Akanji (MCI) (£5.0 m)

MID: Kaoru Mitoma (BHA) (£5.6 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.9 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.1 m), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£9.4 m), and Riyad Mahrez (MCI) (£7.3 m)

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£12.3 m) and Diogo Jota (LIV) (£8.9 m)

Bench: GK - Daniel Iversen (LEI) (£3.8 m); 1st Sub: Vladimir Coufal (WHU) (DEF) (£4.0 m); 2nd Sub: Toti (WOL) (DEF) (£3.8 m); 3rd Sub: Sam Greenwood (LE3) (FWD) (£4.0 m)

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Mohamed Salah

Not owning Erling Haaland and hoping that Kane and Salah will cover up for the Norwegian has led to most of my hard work in the second half of the season going down the drain. GW 33 is my fourth consecutive red arrow. Sliding down from 845K to nearly 1.3 million in the space of four GWs doesn't make for pretty viewing.

That's why I'm taking quite a few punts in DGW 34 on my Free Hit Chip, with this being the best shot I have in securing at least a top 500K finish. Manchester City are a notoriously tough team to own FPL assets from, and in Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Manuel Akanji, I've selected a trio, none of whom are guaranteed starts in both their games.

For my Liverpool triple-up, I've added Diogo Jota to the usual pairing of Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold despite Jurgen Klopp saying that Jota has a knock.

Jota looks to be part of Liverpool's first-choice XI, and if he's fit, he's likely to start over Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. With many avoiding him because of the yellow flag, a substitute appearance in the first fixture and a start in the next would be a great outcome.

I'm also backing Manchester United to come good in this DGW despite a tricky set of fixtures against two teams fighting for European football. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes make my midfield, with the latter unlucky not to have more FPL returns. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a handy budget pick in defence.

Kaoru Mitoma and Jason Steele are my two picks from Brighton, who also have a tricky fixture list in DGW 34. However, both are home games, and I'm backing the Brighton left winger to come good, as he blanked once in the last seven home games.

There's barely any cover on the bench, so I'm playing a high-risk approach and need the players I've picked to start games. Vladimir Coufal is one from a DGW team who should start both games, but I'm hoping that I don't require him to come off the bench.

As for the DGW 34 captaincy decision, it's very risky to pick anyone apart from Haaland. However, with there being a chance that he doesn't start both games, it may be the right GW to take the risk and back someone like Salah. I'm still conflicted on that front, though.

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Mohamed Salah

