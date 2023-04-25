FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 33 | FPL Tips

After the last blank Gameweek of this FPL season, we head into the business end of PL 22-23, with six GWs left to go.

BGW 32 saw the Arsenal midfield prosper, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard getting on the scoresheet. Diogo Jota and Alexander Isak are some other popular FPL picks who profited in BGW 32.

Despite not playing my Free Hit, I had a decent BGW 32 and could've had a green arrow had Tottenham Hotspur not capitulated against Newcastle United. However, my two transfers of Sam Johnstone and Andreas Pereira combined to score 20 FPL points, so I'm not complaining.

With the remaining fixtures rescheduled and with teams having DGWs in GW 34, 36, and 37, FPL managers can now start planning their transfers with all these games in mind. Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Manchester United feature in at least two of the remaining three DGWs, with Brighton the only side to feature in all three.

As for GW 33, the top transfers in are Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Alexander Isak and Diogo Jota, and you'd have to say that they're pretty justified selections.

Whatever moves you're making on your FPL teams, ensure you do so ahead of the GW 33 deadline on Tuesday evening BST.

Gameweek 33 Deadline: Tuesday, April 25; 06:00 pm (BST)/ 10:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 33 Fixtures

GW 33 kicks off with a Tuesday night clash between Wolves and Crystal Palace at the Molineux.

On Wednesday night, Manchester City and Arsenal face off at the Etihad in a potentially title-deciding contest. GW 33 concludes with a Thursday night meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between Spurs and Manchester United.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for Gameweek 32:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (CRY) (£.44 m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.7 m)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (TOT) (£4.8 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.8 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.1 m), Rico Henry (BRE) (£4.5 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.4 m)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.9 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.3 m), James Maddison (LEI) (£8.0 m), Jack Grealish (MCI) (£7.1 m)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.5 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.6 m), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.1 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Harry Kane

GW 32 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 56 (-4): 52

Overall Points: 1960

Overall Rank: 1,041,094

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) James Maddison (LEI) (MID) (£8.0 m) - OUT | Marcus Rashford (MUN) (MID) (£7.1 m) - IN

2) Rico Henry (BRE) (DEF) (£4.5 m) - OUT | Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (DEF) (£4.8 m) - IN

As I'm playing my Free Hit chip in DGW 34, I'm not too concerned with getting players in for DGW 34, but rather, I'm looking to get the right players in my team for the rest of the season.

With Brighton involved in three DGWs from now till the end of the season, a Brighton triple-up looks like a must-have from GW 35 or GW 36. For now, though, I'm adding a second Brighton player in Pervis Estupinan. The marauding left-back comes in place of Rico Henry, with Brentford having a tough fixture run till the end of the season.

My second transfer of the day involves taking out James Maddison, who hasn't provided a single FPL return in this stint in my team, and bringing in the fit-again Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United double in GW 37 and have a good fixture run on paper. With no more UEFA Europa League games to take part in, their full focus should be on finishing strongly in the Premier League. Rashford will enjoy going up against Pedro Porro against a rattled Spurs side in GW 33.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 33

Gameweek 33 Bench: Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs BRE (H), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs MCI (A), Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs AVL (A), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs MUN (H)

GW 33 isn't the most straightforward in terms of any easy fixtures on paper, with Arsenal and Manchester City facing off, and so are Manchester United and Spurs. Considering that I plan to Free Hit in DGW 34, I'm not worried about Erling Haaland, as I'll bring him in ahead of GW 35, but against a shaky Arsenal defense, he could still very much hurt my rank.

Solly March and Pervis Estupinan from Brighton appear to have the best fixtures among all the FPL assets in my team in GW 33, with the others having some tricky games.

Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane could have their names on the scoresheet, with both Manchester United and Tottenham looking circumspect defensively, with Spurs exceedingly so.

Jack Grealish is my only Manchester City FPL asset for their vital clash against Arsenal. Whether or not he hauls, I'm hoping that the Gunners can keep Erling Haaland in check. I'm starting both Ben Chilwell and Ivan Toney in GW 33, and suffice to say, it's very likely that only one of them would walk away from this game with an FPL return.

Lastly, a lot depends on how Mohamed Salah fares in GW 33. Bringing him in has proved to be a great decision, and I'm hoping that he extends his goalscoring run.

Gameweek 33 - FPL Captaincy

With no Erling Haaland yet in my FPL team, I'll be on the differential captain side this week, with Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane being my main options to choose from.

Manchester United will be playing without their two first-choice centre-backs, which does boost Kane's prospects of an FPL haul. However, given the form Spurs are in, it wouldn't be prudent to rely on them to deliver.

Meanwhile, West Ham away is a tough fixture for most teams, but Liverpool have had momentum recently. With Mohamed Salah scoring four goals in the last three games, you'd expect him to extend that run. For now, based on form and fixture, Salah looks like the better FPL captaincy option.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 33 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Sam Johnstone (CRY) vs WOL (A)

DEF: Tyrone Mings (AVL) vs FUL (H), Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs BRE (H), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) vs NFO (A), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs EVE (A)

MID: Solly March (BHA) vs NFO (A), Jack Grealish (MCI) vs ARS (H), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs WHU (A), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs TOT (A)

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs CHE (A) and Harry Kane (TOT) vs MUN (H)

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs BRE (H), 1st Sub: Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs MCI (A), 2nd Sub: Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs AVL (A). 3rd Sub: Pedro Porro (TOT) vs MUN (H)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): -4

Captain: Mohamed Salah. | VC: Harry Kane

