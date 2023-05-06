Ahead of two back-to-back Double Gameweeks, GW 35 provides a sense of normalcy for FPL managers. DGW 34 was a high-scoring one, with double-digit hauls for Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Bruno Fernandes, to name a few.

I had a good DGW 34, as I played my Free Hit chip, scoring 124 points and securing a sizeable green arrow courtesy of an 18-point haul from captain Salah. With Double Gameweeks fast approaching for Newcastle, Brighton and Manchester United, it's understandable to see Callum Wilson, Pervis Estupinan and Marcus Rashford in the top transfers in.

Whatever your transfers are for this game, ensure that your transfers are locked in before 1:30 pm BST.

Gameweek 35 Deadline: Saturday, May 6; 01:30 pm (BST)/ 06:00 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 35 Fixtures

GW 35 kicks off with four 03:00 PM BST kick-offs, with Manchester City hosting Sam Allardyce's Leeds in one of them. Liverpool take on Brentford at Anfield later in the day.

Newcastle take on Arsenal at St. James Park on Sunday evening in a crucial contest with regard to the title race. The GW concludes with a Monday night relegation six-pointer between Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

FPL team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the team I had before Free Hitting in DGW 34:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (CRY) (£4.4 m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.7 m)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (TOT) (£4.8 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.7 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£4.8 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.5 m)

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.9 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.3 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.1 m), Jack Grealish (MCI) (£7.1 m)

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.5 m), Ivan Toney (BRE) (£7.6 m), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.1 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah/ Erling Haaland

GW 34 Transfers made: Free Hit Played

Points Scored (- hits): 124 (-0): 124

Overall Points: 2121

Overall Rank: 1,006,454

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Ivan Toney (BRE) (FWD) (£7.6 m) - OUT | Julian Alvarez (FWD) (MCI) (£6.0 m) - IN

2) Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (FWD) (£8.1 m) - OUT | Alexander Isak (NEW) (FWD) (£6.8 m) - IN

I'm taking out two forwards in my team with some unfavourable fixtures, to get an FPL must-have for the coming weeks in Alexander Isak and to take a punt on Julian Alvarez.

With Manchester City having a hectic upcoming schedule, they should rotate their side a bit, and someone like Alvarez could benefit hugely from that. At £6.0 million, he's a great FPL differential. Alexander Isak is an FPL must-have for the run-in, with Newcastle having a Double Gameweek next week.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 35

Gameweek 35 Bench: Sam Johnstone (CRY) vs TOT (A), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs ARS (A), Tyrone Mings (AVL) vs WOL (A), Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs LEI (H)

With Double and Blank Gameweeks outnumbering regular ones in recent weeks, it does feel a bit weird approaching GW 35 and making transfers for it. While I wish my Free Hit could've gone better, especially if Haaland didn't score against West Ham, I'm happy I managed to make up for all the ranks I lost after he netted twice in GW 33.

I have a benching headache with Jack Grealish and Kieran Trippier. If early team news says that Grealish is benched, I will switch him out for the Newcastle captain.

I still own Harry Kane and Pedro Porro despite Spurs' poor form, and they remain my biggest FPL differentials. I'm hoping they can with a clean sheet at home to Crystal Palace, but it may be a tough ask, given the club's current state.

An out-of-form Chelsea side have an opportunity to snap their losing streak at Bournemouth, but the resilient Cherries have an eye for goal, so I'm not relying too heavily on the Blues.

I'm expecting my midfield trio of Mohamed Salah, Solly March and Marcus Rashford to get their names on the scoresheet for this game. March, in particular, looked sharp after coming on as a sub against Manchester United and could enjoy a home game against Everton.

Gameweek 35 - FPL Captaincy

With Erling Haaland likely to be benched in GW 35, I'm taking a risk by going without him for one more week this season. Of course, I can't make up any ground if my captain doesn't score points, and right now, I'm caught between Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.

Salah's non-penalty xG compared to the other Liverpool FPL assets has been concerning, with Kane posting much better numbers recently. However, Crystal Palace have been in great form recently, and Spurs, not so much. Right now, I am on Salah, but the temptation exists to switch to Kane before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 35 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs BOU (A )

DEF: Pedro Porro (TOT) vs CRY (H), Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs BOU (A), and Pervis Estupinan (BHA) vs EVE (H)

MID: Solly March (BHA) vs EVE (H), Jack Grealish (MCI) vs LEE (H), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs BRE (H), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs WHU (A)

FWD: Julian Alvarez (MCI) vs LEE (H), Alexander Isak (NEW) vs ARS (H), and Harry Kane (TOT) vs CRY (H)

Formation: 3-4-3

Bench: GK - Sam Johnstone (CRY) vs TOT (A), 1st Sub: Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs ARS (A), 2nd Sub: Tyrone Mings (AVL) vs WOL (A). 3rd Sub: Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs LEI (H)

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2

Points Hits taken (if any): -4

Captain: Mohamed Salah. | VC: Harry Kane.

