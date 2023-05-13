FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 36 | FPL Tips

We're into the final three Gameweeks of this Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, with successive DGWs starting this week. GW 35 was a very low-scoring one, with blanks for many popular FPL assets, including Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and Kevin De Bruyne.

I managed to secure a green arrow courtesy of hauls from Pedro Porro, Mohamed Salah and a differential captaincy pick in Harry Kane. Having re-entered the top 1 million, my aim is to make it to the Top 500 K by the end of GW 38.

DGW 36 will see Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion play one extra game, with the Seagulls playing twice once again in DGW 37. It's no surprise to see Newcastle and Brighton's players dominate the 'Transfers In' column, with Callum Wilson, Alexis Mac Allister, and Alexander Isak the most popular picks.

Whatever your moves are, ensure your team is locked in by 11:00 AM BST on Saturday.

Gameweek 36 Deadline: Saturday, May 13; 11:00 am (BST)/ 03:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 36 Fixtures

DGW 36 begins with a Saturday noon game between Leeds United and Newcastle at Elland Road. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head at Villa Park in one of five 03:00 PM BST matches.

Arsenal's home encounter against Brighton is the big-ticket clash on Sunday, with Manchester City taking a trip to Goodison Park. Liverpool plays away against Leicester City on Monday night.

The 'double' fixture will see Newcastle take on Brighton at St. James Park on Thursday night.

FPL team suggested for the previous gameweek

Here's the suggested team for GW 35:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (CRY) (£4.4 m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) (£4.6 m).

Defenders: Pedro Porro (TOT) (£4.8 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.6 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.0 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£4.8 m), Tyrone Mings (AVL) (£4.5 m).

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.9 m), Solly March (BHA) (£5.1 m), Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.3 m), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£7.1 m), Jack Grealish (MCI) (£7.1 m).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.4 m), Julian Alvarez (MCI) (£6.0 m), Alexander Isak (NEW) (£6.9 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/ Mohamed Salah

GW 35 Transfers made: 2

Points Scored (- hits): 51 (-4): 47

Overall Points: 2168

Overall Rank: 922,929.

Money Remaining: £3.9 m.

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Solly March (BHA) (MID) (£5.1 m) - OUT | Bruno Fernandes (MID) (MUN) (£9.4 m) - IN

2) Marcus Rashford (MUN) (MID) (£7.1 m) - OUT | Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) (MID) (£5.6 m) - IN

3) Ben Chilwell (CHE) (DEF) (£5.6 m) - OUT | Fabian Schar (NEW) (DEF) (£5.1 m) - IN

I have no qualms in taking a -8 hit because my transfers will have their effect over two double gameweeks and hopefully help me get a top 500 K finish. Given the number of injuries on the team, I was debating between a -4 and a -8 and decided on the latter.

I believe Manchester United will finish their season strongly, and in Rashford's absence, Bruno Fernandes should be at the heart of everything they do. With a good-looking home fixture against Wolves in GW 36 and a DGW 37, I feel he's worth the transfer in.

Alexis Mac Allister should play in a more advanced role given Brighton's injury worries and he's the best replacement for Solly March. To replace Ben Chilwell, I'm backing the Magpies to be solid in defense once again by going with Fabian Schar.

They only have one clean sheet in their last 14 games but their defensive numbers aren't that bad. I expect them to return to their rock-solid defensive best at the business end of the season, with Schar's set-piece threat an added bonus.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 36

Gameweek 36 Bench: Sam Johnstone (CRY) vs BOU (H), Jack Grealish (MCI) vs EVE (A), Tyrone Mings (AVL) vs TOT (H), Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs SOU (A)

I'm confident of gaining another green arrow this week despite taking the -8 hit. With five DGW players out of a possible six and a couple of quality differentials in Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes, I expect my FPL side to do well.

However, not owning Erling Haaland and Callum Wilson could come back to hurt me even though their minutes could be managed.

Kepa Arrizabalaga continues in goal over Sam Johnstone and I'm hoping the Blues manage to keep a shutout at home to Nottingham Forest.

Spurs take on Aston Villa away from home in a crucial game to keep their slim hopes of European football alive. Harry Kane and Pedro Porro were the stars of my team last week, and I'm hoping that Tottenham keep the winning momentum going.

Julian Alvarez should start this weekend's fixture, with Grealish likely to be benched, and I'm hoping the Argentinean delivers the FPL points in this fixture. Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes are the other two big-name single-fixture picks.

I'm expecting my Newcastle trio to deliver more points than my Brighton duo of Pervis Estupinan and Alexis Mac Allister, with the Magpies having a better side and better fixtures this week.

It has been a very topsy-turvy season but I'm hoping my bold hits work out well in the end.

Gameweek 36 - FPL Captaincy

With Brighton having a tough set of fixtures this week, my captaincy decision is between Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak. Isak is obviously more of a threat if he plays down the middle. However, with Callum Wilson often playing as a striker and possibly on penalties when he's on the field, that does reduce Isak's impact on the game.

That's why I feel Kieran Trippier could be a better captaincy pick this week, with his underlying stats still one of the best for a defender in the league. The Magpies will want to put in a more improved performance after their 2-0 defeat against Arsenal, and I expect a solid response from them in DGW 36, with their skipper leading from the front.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 36 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) vs NFO (H).

DEF: Pedro Porro (TOT) vs AVL (A), Kieran Trippier (NEW) vs LEE (A), BHA (H), Fabian Schar (NEW) vs LEE (A), BHA (H), and Pervis Estupinan (BHA) vs ARS (A), NEW (A).

MID: Alexis Mac Allister (BHA) vs ARS (A), NEW (A), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs WOL (H), and Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs LEI (A).

FWD: Julian Alvarez (MCI) vs EVE (A), Alexander Isak (NEW) vs LEE (A), BHA (H), and Harry Kane (TOT) vs AVL (A).

Formation: 4-3-3

Bench: GK - Sam Johnstone (CRY) vs BOU (H), 1st Sub: Jack Grealish (MCI) vs EVE (A), 2nd Sub: Tyrone Mings (AVL) vs TOT (H). 3rd Sub: Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs SOU (A).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 3.

Points Hits taken (if any): -8

Captain: Kieran Trippier. | VC: Alexander Isak.

