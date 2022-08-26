FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 4 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 3 was another topsy-turvy one for FPL managers, with many highly-owned assets not delivering as expected. Mohamed Salah left it late to reward his backers with an 8-point FPL haul, while Erling Haaland and Harry Kane grabbed a goal each.

However, shocking results such as Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Leeds, Manchester City's 3-3 draw against Newcastle, and Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool affected FPL returns.

I had a sub-par Gameweek, scoring 44 points against the GW average of 48, but Marcus Rashford's double-digit haul was a sweet way to cap off a tough Gameweek and helped me avoid a major rank fall.

We're heading into a busy period in the FPL with three deadlines over the next week. The fixture congestion will mean that we will see some rotation in teams, and FPL managers should keep a close eye on press conferences and team sheets from other matches. Pep Guardiola's thoughts on Erling Haaland getting rotated should already be playing on some FPL managers' minds.

With that and lots more to consider ahead of making their transfers, FPL managers should be busy before the deadline. They should ensure they lock in their teams before the GW 4 deadline on Saturday, 27th August.

Gameweek 4 Deadline: Saturday, August 27, at 11:00 AM (BST)/ 03:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 4 Fixtures

Gameweek 4 begins with Manchester United playing away at Southampton on the back of their monumental win against Liverpool. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City all have home matches at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Aston Villa locks horns with West Ham at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon. The Gameweek closes with Tottenham taking on Nottingham Forest away from home.

FPL Team suggested for the previous Gameweek

Here's the suggested FPL team for Gameweek 3:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) (£5.0 million) and Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (LIV) (£6.9 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Ruben Dias (MCI) (£6.0 million), Reece James (CHE) (£6.0 million), and Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£12.1 million), Luis Diaz (LIV) (£8.0 million), Pedro Neto (WOL) (£5.3 million), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.3 million), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.5 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.4 million), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.1 million), and Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane / Kevin De Bruyne

GW 3 Average score: 48

GW 3 Transfers made: None

Points Scored (- hits): 44 (-0): 44

Overall Points: 168

Overall Rank: 3,377,146.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.0 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

None: While there are plenty of changes I could make to this team, most of my starting XI has excellent fixtures this week, and as a result, I'm rolling the transfer. I'm not willing to take a hit to make any changes since I'm not scoring enough points as it is. Therefore, I'll use the two free transfers to best effect ahead of GW 5.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 4

Gameweek 4 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs CHE (A), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs ARS (A), Neco Williams (NFO) vs TOT (H), Cameron Archer (FWD) vs WHU (H).

Having a clear first-choice starting XI is relieving for me after benching decisions cost me Andreas Pereira's 8-point FPL haul last week. Nevertheless, my decision to play and hold on to Marcus Rashford has paid dividends, and I'm optimistic about what the Manchester United attacker can produce in the upcoming weeks.

Pedro Neto against Newcastle United is the only player I'm a bit hesitant about heading into this Gameweek. Considering Newcastle's form and Wolves' increase in attacking options, Neto's place in the starting XI has a slight risk. However, in all likeliness, he should start against the Magpies.

The Liverpool trio of Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andrew Robertson have mostly disappointed this season. However, a home fixture against Bournemouth offers them the opportunity to reward FPL managers' patience.

Facing Crystal Palace hasn't been an easy proposition for most top sides, but Manchester City should get the three points at the Etihad. De Bruyne has made a solid start to the season and could provide his FPL owners with more reason to rejoice.

Aaron Ramsdale has made a decent start to the FPL season, keeping two shutouts in three matches. He hasn't had any save points so far, but facing an exciting Fulham attack could see him do that.

Gabriel Jesus has been very unlucky not to get more FPL points. He has been one of the best players in the league and will look to lead Arsenal to a fourth straight win.

Reece James and Chelsea will be keen to move on from their disastrous defeat against Leeds. If James plays as the right-back or right-wing-back, there's a good chance he could end up with a massive FPL haul.

Lastly, Harry Kane has gone under the radar, with other premium FPL options doing better. However, the England captain has netted twice in three matches and stands a good chance of doing so again against Nottingham Forest.

Gameweek 4 - FPL Captaincy

While there are multiple FPL options to consider for captaincy, including the in-form Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, I'm sticking with Harry Kane, who takes on a leaky Nottingham Forest defense.

He's likely to play the full 90 minutes and is on penalty duty as well. He has scored both his goals from set-pieces and looks like a genuine goal threat in those situations. I expect him to add to his goal tally in this match.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 4 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) vs FUL (H)

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs LEI (H), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs BOU (H), Andrew Robertson (LIV) vs BOU (H), and Ruben Dias (MCI) vs CRY (H).

MID: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs CRY (H), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs SOU (A), Pedro Neto (WOL) vs NEW (H), and Luis Diaz (LIV) vs BOU (H).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs NFO (A) and Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs FUL (H).

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs CHE (A), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs ARS (A), 2nd Sub: Neco Williams (NFO) vs TOT (H), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs WHU (H).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: None

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Kevin De Bruyne

