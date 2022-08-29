FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 5 | FPL Tips

At a time when Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers would rue the arrival of the first international break, we head into the first midweek fixtures of the 2022-23 season with Gameweek 5. GW 4 was among the more high-scoring gameweeks this season, both in terms of FPL points and in terms of goals scored.

However, the millions who backed Mo Salah were left in disbelief as the Egyptian couldn't register a single attacking return despite Liverpool battering Bournemouth 9-0. On the other hand, it was joy for Erling Haaland's backers as the Norwegian netted a second-half hat-trick against Crystal Palace.

I owned neither of those players and had a good gameweek, courtesy of hauls from Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, and Robertson followed by a 10-point captaincy return from Harry Kane which could easily have been more.

It's a pretty quick turnaround between Gameweek 4 and Gameweek 5 but FPL managers can't compromise on the quality of their decision making. Whatever moves they make, they should do so before the Gameweek 5 FPL deadline on Tuesday.

Gameweek 5 Deadline: Tuesday, August 30, at 06:00 PM (BST)/ 10:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 5 Fixtures

Gameweek 5 kicks off with four Tuesday night fixtures, with Chelsea's trip to St. Mary's among them. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all in action, featuring in home games on Wednesday night (August 31). The gameweek concludes with Manchester United's visit to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on Thursday (September 1).

Here's the suggested FPL team for Gameweek 4:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) (£5.0 million) and Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (LIV) (£6.9 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Ruben Dias (MCI) (£6.0 million), Reece James (CHE) (£6.0 million), and Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£12.1 million), Luis Diaz (LIV) (£8.0 million), Pedro Neto (WOL) (£5.3 million), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.3 million), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.5 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.4 million), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.1 million), and Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Harry Kane/Kevin De Bruyne

GW 4 Average score: 62

GW 4 Transfers made: None

Points Scored (- hits): 78 (-0): 78

Overall Points: 246.

Overall Rank: 1,828,025.

Free Transfers available: 2.

Money Remaining: £0.0 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Pedro Neto (MID) (WOL) (£5.3 m) - OUT | Bernardo Silva (MID) (MCI) (£6.8 m) - IN.

2) Andrew Robertson (DEF)(LIV) (£6.9 m) - OUT | Marc Cucurella (DEF) (CHE) (£5.1 m) - IN.

Most FPL managers are lamenting the lack of viable moves to their team despite having two free transfers because the template teams are already so strong. That definitely doesn't apply to my team, and I'm making full use of the two free transfers to further increase the differential quotient of my side.

Only two gameweeks ago, Ilkay Gundogan was hailed as the go-to FPL budget midfielder, with Bernardo linked with a move to Barcelona. However, the Portuguese has amassed 22 FPL points in the last two matches and is sure to stay at the club.

Bernardo was among the few players who started most matches when fit last season, with Pep Guardiola banking on him for most matches. His ability to play both in midfield and on the wings makes him a more secure starter and that's what I'm relying on. Combining him with KDB gives me a very differential route into the lethal City attack, which can hopefully get me some FPL points.

The transfer which enabled me to switch Pedro Neto for Bernardo Silva was downgrading Andrew Robertson to Marc Cucurella. While I'd love to have kept Robertson on my team, the availability of cheaper FPL defenders who could match or outscore him was too tempting.

At £5.1 m, Cucurella is an excellent route into the Chelsea defense and has already shown why, producing two assists.

Overall, I'm happy with the transfers I've made this week and hope I can push on and move further up the leaderboard.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 5

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 5.

Gameweek 5 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs MUN (H), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs BHA (H), Neco Williams (NFO) vs MCI (A), Cameron Archer (FWD) vs ARS (A).

There isn't much to add about my FPL team for this gameweek than what I've said in the transfers section, so without further ado, let's get into this lineup.

In goal, Aaron Ramsdale has been decent, keeping two clean sheets in four games. I would like more save points from him, though. Gabriel Jesus is the other Arsenal FPL asset I own, and it's bewildering to see him not score more points. Hopefully, a home fixture against Aston Villa brings some fortune in his favor.

Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne both blanked in City's comeback win against Crystal Palace. I expect them to deliver the points for their FPL owners as City takes on a lackluster Nottingham Forest side at the Etihad.

I've replaced the Liverpool defensive double-up with a Chelsea one and it has more to do with funds than with clean sheet potential. To be completely honest, Chelsea has been poor at the back this season and needs to improve.

However, with Fofana joining the fray and the new signings gelling together with the team, I expect them to improve. Not to add, Cucurella and Reece James have a very high ceiling for FPL points and look worth their price tag.

Going in with only two Liverpool assets after they won 9-0 is a slightly scary prospect but with better options available at more affordable prices, it's a punt I wanted to take. Diaz and Alexander-Arnold should continue hauling consistently for their FPL owners.

Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane both have tricky away fixtures in midweek. Rashford takes on a shambolic Leicester defense after blanking in GW 4 while Kane goes up against rivals West Ham United after netting a brace. I expect both of them to find the back of the net and reward me with some FPL points.

Last week looked like the start of my rank push, and I hope that continues in what promises to be another exciting and surprising week of FPL.

Gameweek 5 - FPL Captaincy

Once again, the captaincy debate for my team is between Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane. This time, I'm leaning towards the Belgian because of his fixture. While he did suffer his first blank of the season against Crystal Palace, De Bruyne remains one of the best FPL options in the league and is top of the xA charts.

He's taking plenty of shots on goal, and his finishing is such that he can score goals from anywhere on the field. Against a Nottingham Forest side that has conceded plenty of chances, someone as clinical as KDB should finish with a sizeable FPL haul.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 5 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) vs AVL (H).

DEF: Reece James (CHE) vs SOU (A), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs NEW (H), Marc Cucurella (CHE) vs SOU (A), and Ruben Dias (MCI) vs NFO (H).

MID: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs NFO (H), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs LEI (A), Bernardo Silva (MCI) vs NFO (H), and Luis Diaz (LIV) vs NEW (H).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs WHU (A) and Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs AVL (H).

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs MUN (H), 1st Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs BHA (H), 2nd Sub: Neco Williams (NFO) vs MCI (A), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs ARS (A).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne | VC: Harry Kane.

