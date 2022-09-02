FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 6 | FPL Tips

Gameweek 5 was good for those FPL managers who captained either Mohamed Salah or Erling Haaland and owned both. As for the others, especially Haaland non-owners such as myself, it was a rank drop of the highest order.

Haaland has redefined consistency in the FPL, netting nine goals in five matches and scoring back-to-back hattricks despite widely being tipped to be benched in midweek. However, Pep Roulette confounded FPL managers as it was Kevin De Bruyne who got benched and they were forced to watch in agony as the Norwegian scored a first-half hattrick!

There were ver little positives from my FPL Gameweek, with captain KDB being benched and getting a 1-pointer.

However, the best thing about this phase of the FPL is that the fixtures keep coming thick and fast, and if you're quick to dust yourselves off and go again, you have plenty of opportunities to make a comeback. Haaland is naturally the most transferred-in player ahead of Gameweek 6, with Zaha and Mitrovic also in the Top 5 of that list.

With the transfer window closing, lots of new elements will enter FPL this week, and there is a lot to consider before making their transfers.

Whatever moves FPL managers make, they should do so ahead of the deadline on Saturday.

Gameweek 6 Deadline: Saturday, September 3, at 11:00 AM (BST)/ 3:30 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 6 Fixtures

Gameweek 6 begins with a feisty Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea play host to West Ham, with Spurs going up against Fulham later on in the day.

Brighton lock horns with Leicester City at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Gameweek concludes with a marquee clash between Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United and a rejuvenated Arsenal at Old Trafford later on Sunday.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

FPL team suggested for Gameweek 5.

Here's the suggested FPL team for Gameweek 5:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) (£5.0 million) and Danny Ward (LEI) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (CHE) (£5.1 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Ruben Dias (MCI) (£6.0 million), Reece James (CHE) (£6.0 million), and Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million).

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (£12.1 million), Luis Diaz (LIV) (£8.1 million), Bernardo Silva (MCI) (£6.8 million), Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£6.3 million), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.5 million).

Forwards: Harry Kane (TOT) (£11.4 million), Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (£8.1 million), and Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.5 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne/ Harry Kane

GW 5 Average score: 62

GW 5 Transfers made: 2.

Points Scored (- hits): 44(-0): 44

Overall Points: 290

Overall Rank: 3,814,636.

Free Transfers available: 1.

Money Remaining: £0.3 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

1) Aaron Ramsdale (GK) (ARS) (£5.0 m) - OUT | Nick Pope (GK) (NEW) (£5.0 m) - IN.

This is a fairly straightforward swap in goal. I planned to use my Wildcard during the international break post-GW 8 but not owning Haaland, it is tempting to use it now. With Ramsdale potentially suffering an injury and not getting many points either way, I'm happy to use this opportunity to make a change in goal.

Newcastle have been defensively solid this season despite facing some tough opposition. They face Crystal Palace at home, visit the London Stadium, and are back at home to face Bournemouth in their next three fixtures. As the deadline gets closer, I will be eyeing the Wildcard button more often than not since I don't own Haaland, but right now, I'm holding off.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 6

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 6.

Gameweek 6 Bench: Danny Ward (GK) vs BHA (A), Reece James (DEF) vs WHU (H), Andreas Pereira (MID) vs TOT (A), Cameron Archer (FWD) vs MCI (H).

After an absolutely disastrous Gameweek 6, it is extremely tempting to click the Wildcard button, but I've stopped myself from doing so for now.

Nick Pope is in goal at home to Crystal Palace. I expect him to be busy in goal and make some saves, whether or not he keeps a clean sheet. I will have a benching dilemma if Reece James is declared fit, but until that happens, I'm happy playing Neco Williams at home to Bournemouth. He has been excellent going forward, and this could be the week where he gets a mammoth FPL haul.

Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne are both likely to get the nod against Aston Villa. While Villa troubled Manchester City in a thrilling GW 38 last season, they shouldn't pose much of a problem for Pep Guardiola's side with their current form. Ruben Dias is likely to get another clean sheet.

Marcus Rashford now has plenty of competition for his place in the team, with Antony joining Manchester United. However, he should start at home to Arsenal and could find the back of the net in front of the Old Trafford faithful. The in-form Gabriel Jesus will look to do the same and continue his strong start to the season.

Merseyside Derbies are always unpredictable, and while Liverpool is easily stronger on paper, you never know what you get in these games. That being said, I do expect Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold to haul in these matches.

Lastly, Harry Kane will lead the line for a Tottenham side looking to register a convincing win at home to Fulham after a couple of tricky away matches.

Not owning Haaland and Salah hasn't been covered adequately by KDB and Kane, and there's no one to blame except me. Nevertheless, with some favorable FPL fixtures this week, I hope to make up some ground I lost in GW 5.

Gameweek 6 - FPL Captaincy

Once again, it's a battle between Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne for GW 6 FPL captaincy, and this time, Kane looks a better pick. Spurs face Fulham at home after being held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham in midweek. Kane picked up an FPL assist in that fixture and has returned in four successive matches.

While Fulham has done well to pick up eight points in the first five matches, they rank in the bottom three for xGA(expected goals against). They should concede plenty of goalscoring opportunities, and the in-form Kane is in a good position to grab an FPL haul.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 6 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Nick Pope (NEW) vs CRY (H).

DEF: Neco Williams (NFO) vs BOU (H), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs EVE (A), Marc Cucurella (CHE) vs WHU (H), and Ruben Dias (MCI) vs AVL (A).

MID: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) vs AVL (A), Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs ARS (H), Bernardo Silva (MCI) vs AVL (A), and Luis Diaz (LIV) vs EVE (A).

FWD: Harry Kane (TOT) vs FUL (H) and Gabriel Jesus (ARS) vs MUN (A).

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Danny Ward (GK) vs BHA (A), 1st Sub: Reece James (DEF) vs WHU (H), 2nd Sub: Andreas Pereira (MID) vs TOT (A), 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs MCI (H).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 1.

Points Hits taken (if any): None

Captain: Harry Kane | VC: Kevin De Bruyne.

