FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 8 | FPL Tips

We have had a turbulent couple of weeks in FPL (Fantasy Premier League), with Gameweek 7 getting postponed and three fixtures called off in Gameweek 8. Nevertheless, the return of Premier League football should delight fans and FPL managers alike.

The last FPL Gameweek was GW 6, which saw Marcus Rashford recording his best-ever FPL haul against Arsenal (18 points). However, the managers who brought the United midfielder are now forced to watch as the side faces back-to-back blank GWs.

I played my Wildcard in GW 6 with the next few gameweeks in mind, and these postponements and blanks have derailed my plans a bit. However, I did gain a green arrow using the chip, with Nick Pope powering me to 54 points against an average of 45.

Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool, and Chelsea are among the six teams without a fixture in Gameweek 8. As a result, many FPL managers are playing their Wildcard and others, their Free Hit. We should see a departure from the template we started the season with, and the game could open up now.

Whatever changes FPL managers decide to make, they should do so before the Gameweek 8 deadline on Friday night.

Gameweek 8 Deadline: Friday, September 16, at 06:30 PM (BST)/ 11:00 PM (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 8 Fixtures

The Premier League returns with two Friday night kickoffs at Villa Park and at the City Ground in Nottingham. Wolves host Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, with Tottenham taking on Leicester at home later on.

With three fixtures postponed this week, there will be only two matches on Sunday. The gameweek concludes with West Ham's trip to Goodison Park.

FPL Team suggested for the previous gameweek

FPL Wildcard team suggested for Gameweek 6.

Here's the suggested Wildcard team for Gameweek 6:

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (NEW) (£5.0 million) and Karl Darlow (NEW) (£4.0 million).

Defenders: Reece James (CHE) (£6.0 million), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£7.5 million), Ryan Sessegnon (TOT) (£4.5 million), Joao Cancelo (MCI) (£7.1 million), and Neco Williams (NFO) (£4.0 million).

Midfielders: Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£6.4 million), Luis Diaz (LIV) (£8.1 million), Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£10.0 million), Dejan Kulusevski (TOT) (£8.1 million), and Andreas Pereira (FUL) (£4.6 million).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£11.9 million), Danny Welbeck (BHA) (£6.5 million), and Cameron Archer (AVL) (£4.4 million).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland/ Raheem Sterling.

GW 6 Average score: 45

GW 6 Transfers made: Wildcard played.

Points Scored (- hits): 54(-0): 54

Overall Points: 344.

Overall Rank: 3,112,335. (Updated after Gameweek 7).

Free Transfers available: 2.

Money Remaining: £1.3 million

Note: Prices for players reflect their current sellable value (at the time of writing) and not their market value.

FPL Transfers

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



Are any of them in your side?



#FPL Three low-owned options for Gameweek 8...Are any of them in your side? Three low-owned options for Gameweek 8...Are any of them in your side?#FPL https://t.co/jBzjip9QQc

1) Danny Welbeck (FWD) (BHA) (£6.5 m) - OUT | Alexander Isak (FWD) (NEW) (£7.0 m) - IN.

2) Luis Diaz (MID) (LIV) (£8.1 m) - OUT | Jarrod Bowen (MID) (WHU) (£8.1 m) - IN.

I am not a hundred percent sure if these are the transfers I'll proceed with before tomorrow's deadline. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ivan Toney, James Maddison, and Phil Foden are other FPL options that could replace either Isak or Bowen as my transfers.

While I would be more open to switching Bowen for someone else, I am more keen on Isak. I feel that Newcastle's upcoming schedule is kind and Isak has plenty of FPL potential as a differential. With Bournemouth at home this week, he could even be considered a captaincy option.

I am less sure about the other transfer, with neither West Ham nor Leicester in good form. However, Bowen and Maddison have FPL pedigree and both sides embark on a good run of fixtures on paper. I could well be thinking about this transfer until the deadline.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 8

Suggested FPL Team for Gameweek 8.

Gameweek 8 Bench: Karl Darlow (GK) vs BOU (H), Reece James (DEF) vs None, Raheem Sterling (MID) vs None, Cameron Archer (FWD) vs SOU (H).

I will have only ten starting players on my FPL team in GW 8, with two of them (Kulusevski and Sessegnon) not even guaranteed to start.

Nick Pope was the biggest positive of my GW 6 wildcard, fetching a double-digit haul. He looks on course to keep a clean sheet against Bournemouth this week. In defense, Sessegnon could haul if he starts but Spurs have had enough time since their UCL match for Perisic to recover.

Dejan Kulusevski merits a start, especially with Son not in good form, and if he does so against Leicester, he could get some FPL points. Andreas Pereira, Joao Cancelo, and Haaland should be present in most FPL managers' teams and there isn't much else to say about them.

Going against Haaland is almost unthinkable at this point despite City facing a stern Wolves defense.

Neco Williams and Gabriel Martinelli are the other two players on my team. Williams' clean sheet prospects don't look great, with Nottingham Forest's xGA the highest among all teams. Meanwhile, Martinelli will face a tricky Brentford encounter.

While my GW 6 Wildcard did get me a green arrow, it looks like I would have been better off playing it this week in hindsight. Nevertheless, I aim to make the best of the situation I am in.

Gameweek 8 - FPL Captaincy

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



But the Scout explains how De Bruyne and Kane could be better options



preml.ge/kfb2cw Over 50% of #FPL managers captained Haaland in Gameweek 6But the Scout explains how De Bruyne and Kane could be better options Over 50% of #FPL managers captained Haaland in Gameweek 6 ©But the Scout explains how De Bruyne and Kane could be better options 🔎👉 preml.ge/kfb2cw https://t.co/Z5C5iLO2DU

Erling Haaland is undoubtedly the captaincy favorite in Gameweek 8 for obvious reasons. Alexander Isak could be the best alternative for anyone who dares bet against the Norwegian.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 8 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Nick Pope (NEW) vs BOU (H).

DEF: Neco Williams (NFO) vs LEE (H), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs None, Ryan Sessegnon (TOT) vs LEI (H), and Joao Cancelo (MCI) vs WOL (A).

MID: Andreas Pereira (FUL) vs NFO (A), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) vs BRE (A), James Maddison (LEI) vs TOT (A), and Dejan Kulusevski (TOT) vs LEI (H).

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) vs WOL (A) and Alexander Isak (NEW) vs BOU (H).

Formation: 4-4-2

Bench: GK - Karl Darlow (GK) vs BOU (H), 1st Sub: Reece James (DEF) vs None, 2nd Sub: Raheem Sterling (MID) vs None, 3rd Sub: Cameron Archer (FWD) vs SOU (H).

Chips activated: None

Transfers made: 2.

Points Hits taken (if any):

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Alexander Isak.

You may also like: FPL 2022-23: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 6 | FPL Tips

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far