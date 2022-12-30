FPL 2022-23: Top 5 captaincy choices for Gameweek 18

We're not far from the start of a new year, nor are we far from another FPL deadline. With Gameweek 18 fast approaching and Gameweek 19 not far behind, it is a breakneck period for FPL managers.

With most of the top FPL captaincy options delivering returns in Gameweek 17, it turned out to be a really high-scoring one. With the top teams all having favorable fixtures on paper in GW 18 as well, we could very well see a repeat of that.

With such razor-thin margins, choosing the right captaincy option could make or break your gameweek.So on that note, let's look at the top five captaincy options for Gameweek 18.

Honorable Mentions: Kieran Trippier and Son Heung-min.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) (MID) (£12.6 m) | vs EVE (H)

Kevin De Bruyne was definitely unlucky not to end up among the FPL points against Leeds, and those managers who picked him as their premium midfielder over Salah wouldn't have been pleased.

However, that shouldn't deter you from backing him to deliver in Gameweek 18 in a home fixture that sounds easy on paper.

KDB has been incredibly consistent this season, scoring three goals and supplying ten FPL assists. While Haaland has had the edge over him as an asset, there have been more than a few occasions where he has outscored the Norwegian.

For those willing to take a punt on someone other than Haaland, KDB could be the perfect choice for you.

#4 Darwin Nunez (LIV) (FWD) (£9.0 m) | vs LEI (H)

It was exhilarating to watch Darwin Nunez go about his business in Liverpool's GW 17 win over Aston Villa. Yes, he missed four big chances and blanked despite having an xGI (expected goal involvement) of more than 1.50.

However, his ability to get into excellent goalscoring positions is what makes him an excellent FPL asset.

While it is frustrating to watch him miss chances, his offensive awareness and physical attributes mean it's only a matter of time before he starts scoring goals at an explosive rate.

A home clash against a Leicester side with multiple defensive deficiencies, including a huge weakness against set-pieces, gives him the perfect opportunity to bag some points.

#3 Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£11.6 m) | vs AVL (H)

Mr. Consistent Harry Kane has been one of the most dependable FPL picks all season. The Tottenham frontman netted against Brentford in GW 17, sparking his side's comeback, and was unlucky not to end up with a double-digit haul.

His home record this season is astounding; he has netted in all but one of his home matches (vs. Southampton in GW 1).

With an ownership of 28.6%, Kane is an FPL differential among premium players, and if you're looking for a differential captaincy option, look no further.

#2 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£12.8 m) | vs LEI (H)

Does the Egyptian make your A refreshed and rested Mohamed Salah was at his very best in Gameweek 18Does the Egyptian make your #FPL side? A refreshed and rested Mohamed Salah was at his very best in Gameweek 18 🔥Does the Egyptian make your #FPL side? 🇪🇬 https://t.co/9vk6sLbGPR

Mohamed Salah isn't far behind Haaland in terms of being an FPL must-have, with the presence of alternatives like Kane and KDB being the only deterrent.

However, looking at how Liverpool carved Aston Villa apart despite having only two of their five first-choice attackers fit shows how good their attack is.

Salah has shrugged off his slow start to the season and is in fine form. Fresh off a double-digit haul against Aston Villa, he could feast in this home game against a Leicester side that concedes plenty of chances.

#1 Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£12.2 m) | vs EVE (H)

This should be a fairly regular occurrence each week, and there isn't much to explain.

Erling Haaland is easily the best asset in the game, and in a home game against a lackluster Everton, he should easily rack up another haul.

His effective ownership is ridiculously high, so if you're going against him as a captain, you better not miss.

