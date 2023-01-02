FPL 2022-23: Top 5 captaincy choices for Gameweek 19

Gameweek 19 is almost upon us less than a day post the conclusion of Gameweek 18. With Fulham and Chelsea having a Double Gameweek this week, it'll be interesting to see whether FPL managers will stick with the tried-and-tested single Gameweek options or take a risk on FPL assets from Chelsea, who don't really have the underlying stats to back it up.

Let's now dive right in and look at some of the top FPL captaincy options this week.

Honorable Mentions: Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, and Mohamed Salah.

#5 Kai Havertz (CHE) (FWD) (£7.8 m) | vs MCI (H), FUL (A)

A differential FPL captaincy option with a high ceiling for points, Kai Havertz could be a left-choice pick to hand your captain's armband to. For one, he's not nailed on to start despite his good form of late. However, he does look to be Chelsea's most dangerous attacker playing as the No. 9.

If you've owned him since GW 17, I'd give him the armband and take a punt.

#4 Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£12.2 m) | vs CHE (A)

Despite not having the most straightforward fixture this week, Erling Haaland is still a solid FPL captaincy option, purely for his high effective ownership if not for his point-scoring potential. He has scored 21 goals in 15 matches this season and with the Chelsea defense not in the best of form this season, he should be a safe captaincy bet.

#3 Andreas Pereira (FUL) (MID) (£4.6 m) | vs LEI (A), CHE (H)

It's not often you see a budget midfielder on the list of best captaincy options, but such are the circumstances and Andreas Pereira fits into that perfectly. The Brazilian has impressed since his switch to Fulham, starting every game and producing eight attacking returns.

He's on set-pieces and could be on penalties too, given Aleksandar Mitrovic's recent misses, and has a good chance of picking up at least one attacking return from these two matches. Fulham look to have a better fixture in DGW 19 when compared to Chelsea and I see Andreas picking up a double-digit haul in this one.

#2 Mason Mount (CHE) (MID) (£7.6 m) | vs MCI (H), FUL (A)

The only Chelsea attacker who's almost guaranteed to start both matches, Mason Mount is the best FPL pick if you're captaining a Blues player. While he hasn't had the best attacking numbers, especially in comparison to last season, there's a good chance he's involved in any goal that Chelsea score.

His likelihood to start and the fact that he's the main creative force in that Chelsea side make him a good FPL captaincy pick.

#1 Aleksandar Mitrovic (FUL) (FWD) (£7.1 m) | vs LEI (A), CHE (H)

Despite carrying the risk of getting a yellow card against Leicester and missing the Chelsea game, Aleksandar Mitrovic is undoubtedly the best FPL captaincy option for DGW 19. The Serbian has had a brilliant season for the Cottagers, scoring 10 goals and picking up two FPL assists.

Fulham have been finding the back of the net very regularly this season and face two opponents who haven't been at their defensive best. While it would be cruel if he gets booked against Leicester, Mitrovic's high ceiling for points makes him worth the risk as a captain.

