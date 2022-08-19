FPL 2022-23: Top 5 captaincy choices for Gameweek 3

We're not far away from the start of the third Gameweek of the 2022-23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, and there's plenty to contend with heading close to the deadline.

Darwin Nunez's sending-off, Liverpool's impending clash with Manchester United, and the best replacements for Leon Bailey dominated discussions among the FPL community.

Another question that also rang around FPL managers' heads: who is the best captaincy option in Gameweek 3? Manchester City faces a hard assignment away to Newcastle, with Chelsea traveling to Elland Road to take on a new-look Leeds United.

Manchester United and Liverpool square off in a historically fierce derby although it was one-way traffic last season. Will FPL managers place their faith in Mohamed Salah to pile on the misery for United, or will the Reds' injury issues plague them in their visit to Old Trafford?

Gabriel Jesus has emerged as an alternative captaincy option for many FPL managers, with Arsenal taking on Bournemouth. Tottenham Spur also have a decent fixture, playing Wolves at home.

With so many options to contend with, let's look at the top five FPL captaincy options for Gameweek 3.

Honorable Mentions:

James Maddison (MID) (LEI) (£8.0 m) vs SOU (H)

Son Heung-Min (MID) (TOT) (£11.9 m) vs WOL (H)

#5 Raheem Sterling (CHE) (MID) (£10.0 m) vs LEE (A)

This pick is a bit left-field. There hasn't been much said about Raheem Sterling as an FPL option since his move to Chelsea. The Englishman has been their brightest spark in attack in the first two matches, with one assist to show for it. In what's expected to be a goal fest, especially for Chelsea, FPL managers are looking to the Blues for differential FPL captaincy options.

However, while the focus has been on Mason Mount or even Reece James, Sterling has largely been ignored, likely due to his low ownership numbers. However, those FPL managers who own him should seriously consider him as a captaincy option in GW 3.

Sterling has led the line for Chelsea in the first two matches, often swapping positions with Kai Havertz. He has picked up some brilliant positions on the half-turn, terrorizing opposition defenders with some driving runs. The Englishman has excellent offensive awareness, and it's very likely he's at the right place to tuck home a rebound.

As a nailed-on attacking option from a Top 4 PL side, Sterling deserves more attention than he's getting. He could emerge as an excellent FPL differential in GW 3.

#4 Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£11.5 m) vs NEW (A)

After a stellar PL debut away at West Ham in GW 1, Haaland had a quieter home debut in front of the fans at the Etihad in GW 2. A tight Bournemouth defense marshaled the Norwegian for most of the match, virtually taking him out of the game.

However, the fact that Haaland managed to register xGI of more than 0.60 is a testament to his attacking prowess. He's a quality FPL captaincy option in GW 3, even though it's a tricky fixture for Manchester City.

The defending champions take on Newcastle away at home, and it's a fixture that Pep Guardiola will be wary of. The Magpies have caused problems to some of the best teams in the league and could be a threat on the counter.

However, City has broken down some of the tightest and toughest defenses in the league, and you'd expect them to put goals past any opponent.

Haaland looks lethal leading the attack and is likely to be involved in the goals they score. The Norwegian also looks to be their first-choice penalty taker and that makes him a good armband choice for your FPL team.

#3 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£13.0 m) vs MUN (A)

While I would have had Mohamed Salah higher on this list, Liverpool's growing injury list could also impact the Egyptian's FPL potential.

With Darwin Nunez sent off and Diogo Jota still injured, Liverpool is short of options up front. While we could even see Salah play through the middle, these injuries will take a toll on the Reds' overall attacking output.

Manchester United is in disarray after a 4-0 defeat to Brentford. However, the news of Casemiro signing for the club should give them a boost heading into this game. With the fans at Old Trafford likely to get behind the Red Devils, there's always a chance that a different United side comes out to play.

This is still a solid fixture on paper for Salah as an FPL asset, but managers shouldn't be surprised to see him falter.

#2 Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£11.4 m) vs WOL (H)

Harry Kane(right) and Ivan Perisic(left) combined to get Spurs an unlikely draw in GW 2.

Despite having one of the better fixtures in GW 3, it's surprising to see Harry Kane not on too many FPL managers' captaincy lists. While I might have a Spurs bias in ranking him this high, I feel that Kane is among the best GW 3 captaincy options.

Wolves aren't the defensively solid side they were last season, with their switch to a more attacking formation coinciding with more chances leaked at the back. While they were nowhere near their best against Chelsea, Tottenham started this season with a terrific performance against Southampton.

Back in front of home fans, Antonio Conte will expect his side to dominate this game and score goals and it's unlikely that Kane won't be involved. His goal against Chelsea was against the run of play but it's set the ball rolling for another successful season for the Englishman.

Kane is one of the few forwards likely to play the full 90 minutes despite the five subs and is on penalties. He's a top shout for your captain's armband in my view.

#1 Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (FWD) (£8.1 m) vs BOU (A)

After his stellar showing against Leicester in GW 2 and Arsenal's overall performance so far, Gabriel Jesus is a top FPL captaincy option for GW 3. The Gunners will look to make it three out of three when they pay a visit to the Vitality Stadium to take on Scott Parker's Bournemouth.

Bournemouth isn't likely to be as open at the back as Leicester were but that didn't stop Manchester City from putting four past them. The way Arsenal are playing, you'd expect them to control the match and ensure their victory by scoring plenty of goals.

Jesus was involved in pretty much everything against Leicester, racking up insane xGI numbers. While he isn't the team's primary penalty-taker, everything else points to him being the focal point of Arsenal's attack. Jesus should be involved in their goals and is a solid armband pick.

