FPL 2022-23: Top 5 captaincy choices for Gameweek 4

We're only hours away from another FPL deadline, and it's that time of the Gameweek when FPL managers start making their captaincy decisions. While Gameweek 3 had a scarcity of viable captaincy picks, GW 4 is quite the opposite.

Almost every top side has an easy fixture on paper for FPL managers to target, and they must make the right call to move up the rankings. Liverpool face Bournemouth at home, while the in-form Gunners take on Fulham, also at home. Manchester City go up against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium, while Spurs lock horns with Nottingham Forest away.

With that said, let usget right into the best FPL captaincy options for GW 4.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (DEF) (£7.5 m) vs BOU (H)

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Definitely a left-field suggestion based on how Liverpool have performed so far, Alexander-Arnold could be a decent differential FPL captaincy punt. Bournemouth have the lowest xG of all the 20 PL sides, and they are the weakest attacking side on paper in the league.

Liverpool have conceded in each of their three matches so far, and Jurgen Klopp will be desperate for his team to deliver a dominant defensive performance. Despite not getting any clean sheet points, Alexander-Arnold's creativity hasn't been impacted. He's ranked 1st in the ICT Creativity index for FPL defenders and has the second-highest xA(expected Assists) numbers for Liverpool.

In all likelihood, Alexander-Arnold could walk away from this fixture with a clean sheet and an attacking return, easily securing a double-digit haul. While it's always risky captaining a defender in FPL, there are worse players to take a punt on than Trent.

#4 Gabriel Jesus (ARS) (FWD) (£8.2 m) vs FUL (H)

Jesus has made a stellar start to his Arsenal career.

Gabriel Jesus has arguably been the best player in the Premier League so far, and he only has 25 FPL points to show for it when he should've easily had more. Jesus tops the ICT index for FPL forwards and has looked the most dangerous Arsenal player whenever the Gunners have gone forward.

The FPL managers who backed him against Bournemouth in GW 3 were extremely unlucky to get just one assist. While he isn't on penalties, his xGI(expected goal involvement) from open play is more than enough to make him a viable FPL captaincy pick.

Arsenal have arguably been the most in-form team in the league so far, and a home game against a leaky Fulham defense promises more goals. Jesus should be a popular alternative FPL armband pick to Salah.

#3 Erling Haaland (MCI) (FWD) (£11.7 m) vs CRY (H)

FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match

Despite being marshaled by opposition defenders for most of his time on the pitch, Erling Haaland has been the primary goal threat for Manchester City. He has the highest xG stats among all players, scoring three goals, and providing one assist in three matches.

He'll look to add to that tally and open his goalscoring account at home when Manchester City take on Crystal Palace in Gameweek 4. Patrick Viera's side have been City's bogey team in the past, but it's hard to see past Pep Guardiola's side as winners, given the quality they possess.

Despite not being at his finishing best, Haaland has already moved up the FPL standings, scoring 24 points in three matches. Expect him to deliver on Saturday.

#2 Harry Kane (TOT) (FWD) (£11.4 m) vs NFO (A)

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

While they have secured seven points from three matches, Antonio Conte is unlikely to be pleased with Spurs' performances. After dominating their opening fixture against Southampton, they looked unconvincing in the next two fixtures against Chelsea and Wolves.

Against a Nottingham Forest defense that is very lucky to have conceded only three goals so far, Conte will want his side to put a stamp of authority on their performance. That makes Harry Kane an excellent FPL armband pick.

Spurs' No. 10 has netted twice in the first three matches, with both goals coming from set-pieces. He has, however, created plenty of chances for his teammates and is unlucky not to have more attacking returns. He's a creative and a goalscoring threat from open play, he is on penalties, and is also looking likely to find the net from set pieces.

This is probably my Spurs bias coming through, but they stand a good chance of carving apart the Forest defense on Sunday. While there are plenty of FPL options to consider for your armband, Kane is among the best.

#1 Mohamed Salah (LIV) (MID) (£13.0 m) vs BOU (H)

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is facing a promoted side at home, and that's pretty much all you need to know before giving him your captain's armband. While Liverpool aren't playing at their fluent best yet, their xG is third in the league. Against a Bournemouth side still trying to find their best XI, Liverpool could wreak havoc en route to securing their first win of the season.

Despite not even looking like impacting the game, for the most part, Salah has two goals and an assist in three matches, bringing in 22 FPL points for his owners. His record against promoted sides and the Cherries, in particular, is also one to note. Salah has netted in each of Liverpool's last five meetings against Bournemouth, including a hat-trick.

The Reds will be desperate to get a win to their name and should put their best foot forward. Salah will be heavily backed by FPL managers, and there's a good chance he rewards them with a big haul.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashwin