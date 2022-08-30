FPL 2022-23: Top 5 captaincy choices for Gameweek 5

The first mid-week fixture of the 2022-23 FPL season is upon us. Players are expected to be rested for the mid-week clash. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted that his new striker supremo Erling Haaland will be rotated this season to cope with the immense pile of fixtures.

Haaland scored three goals in his last outing against Crystal Palace and news of him being rotated will worry several FPL managers. The mid-week fixtures bring their own chaos with them, presenting opportunities for unpredictable results.

European football is also set to start next week, which means last season's top seven teams will be playing twice a week for several gameweeks. Their schedule management will get more complicated and we will see more managers rotating players on a regular basis to cope with the workload. For FPL managers, it means they will have to work that much harder to pick the right captain and vice-captain.

On that note, let's look at the top five captaincy options for Gameweek 5.

Note: We have not included Erling Haaland due to rotation talks from Pep Guardiola. Should he be available, he will perhaps be the best captaincy option on paper at the moment.

#5 Raheem Sterling (MID) (CHE) (£9.9 m) vs SOU (A)

Sterling opened his Chelsea account in the Premier League with a brace against Leicester City. They were important goals as they helped the Blues secure a crucial three points at Stamford Bridge, despite going a man down in the first half.

His high price point has led several FPL managers to exclude him from their team this season. However, for those who own him, he presents an excellent option for this week's captaincy differential.

Chelsea have made a mixed start to the new season but the hard-fought victory against the Foxes may spur them on to a good campaign. Southampton have always been good with their football but have continued to concede goals this season. Their defensive vulnerability might allow Sterling to get in behind and score goals this week.

He is the focal point in Chelsea's attack and could make an excellent choice for the captaincy option.

#4 Gabriel Jesus (FWD) (ARS) (£8.2 m) vs AVL (H)

What a start it has been for Gabriel Jesus. The new Arsenal forward has emerged as a massive bargain in FPL. His low price point tagged along with his excellent returns has made him a massive fan favorite for FPL managers.

Jesus could be a good choice for captaincy in a gameweek where several players might get rested. He is the focal point in Arsenal's attack and currently tops the ICT Threat Index. He has two goals and three assists in four matches and looks likely to add more this week against a struggling Aston Villa side,

Steven Gerrard's team has made a poor start to the new season but will want to make amends against Arsenal. Jesus could be the key to unlocking the Villa defense and hence should be a good call for captaincy in GW5.

#3 Harry Kane (FWD) (TOT) (£11.4 m) vs WHU (A)

Harry Kane's performances have gone under the radar this season. He has notched up four goals in as many games in the Premier League this season.

With Erling Haaland stealing the limelight, Kane has quietly notched up four strikes to his name.

Kane's xGI is second on the list, next to Haaland. Being Tottenham Hotspur's penalty taker means he is also likely to get good chances to add to his tally.

West Ham United are a tough team to beat, especially in a London derby. However, Spurs will be confident of a win after thrashing the Hammers 3-1 last time out. Kane notably notched up three assists on that occasion.

Once again, with rotation being considered a key factor in this gameweek, Kane could prove to be an excellent option for FPL manager.

#2 Mohamed Salah (MID) (LIV) (£13.0 m) vs NEW (H)

Mohamed Salah's blank return in Liverpool's 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth shocked several FPL managers. Last season's Golden Boot winner and FPL favorite Mo Salah has made a quiet start to the new season.

Despite not scoring as many as Kane and Haaland, Salah's xGI is third-highest on the chart, meaning that a goal is just around the corner for the Egyptian. Salah is also the Reds' penalty taker and will be hungry to score some goals after missing out on the feast last week.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (MID) (MCI) (£12.2 m) vs NFO (H)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is an ideal option for this gameweek. Despite Pep Guardiola rotating his side on a regular basis, De Bruyne is one of the few consistent starters in his team.

With City looking to make lightwork of Nottingham Forest, De Bruyne might be given his advanced midfield role to bury the match in the first half itself. He is another FPL star, who consistently gives points over the course of the season.

His FPL managers might be due a few this campaign, but retaining patience with De Bruyne is likely to pay off well. I'll be giving him my armband for gameweek 5.

