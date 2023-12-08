FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 16 | FPL Tips

Blanks for the three most popular FPL captaincy options threw FPL managers in a low-scoring GW 15.

Erling Haaland blanked against Aston Villa. Salah did so against Sheffield United, and Son Heung-Min failed to score against West Ham, as many FPL managers had to settle for a score in the 30s or 20s in a low-scoring GW 15, which saw some random FPL assets pop up with plenty of returns.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the few popular FPL assets to haul big in GW 15, with Wolves midfielder Hwang Hee-Chan one of those players.

My transfer to bring Hwang in worked out for the best, as I received a neat rank gain in GW 15, but it could've been more had either Newcastle or Spurs played better than they did on the final day of the GW.

Bryan Mbeumo scored a penalty in Brentford's visit to the Amex but was soon subbed off with an ankle injury, and that forces most FPL managers into a transfer in GW 15.

Mbeumo is another player who joins the injury list, with Nick Pope's injury prompting many FPL managers to clamor to bring in Newcastle's backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Replacing Mbeumo seems to be the priority for most FPL managers, with Cole Palmer, Hwang and Anthony Gordon the most transferred-in players going into this GW.

Whatever your transfers are, ensure that your team is locked in before the Saturday morning GMT deadline.

Gameweek 16 Deadline: Saturday, December 9, at 11:00 am (GMT)/04:30 pm (IST).

FPL Gameweek 16 Fixtures

GW 16 kicks off with a Selhurst Park meeting between Crystal Palace and Liverpool on Saturday afternoon. Manchester United take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford later in the day.

Luton host Manchester City in one of three 02:00 PM GMT kick-offs on Sunday, with the GW concluding with Spurs' home clash with Newcastle later on the day.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

The FPL Team suggested for the previous GW.

Here's the suggested team for GW 15:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m)

Defenders: Ben White (ARS) (£5.6 m), Tino Livramento (NEW) (£4.3 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.2 m), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) (£4.6 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.8 m)

Midfielders: Bryan Mbeumo (BRE) (£7.0 m), Hwang Hee-Chan (WOL) (£5.6 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.7 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.4 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.8m)

Forwards: Alexander Isak (NEW) (£7.5 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£6.4 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Son Heung-Min/Mohamed Salah

GW 15 Transfers made: 1

Points Scored (- hits): 44 (-0): 44

Overall Points: 836

Overall Rank: 2,153,266

Free Transfers available: 1

Transfers

1) Bryan Mbeumo (MID) (BRE) (£7.0 m) - OUT | Raheem Sterling (MID) (CHE) (£7.0 m) - IN

2) Ben White (DEF) (ARS) (£5.6 m) - OUT | Kyle Walker (DEF) (MCI) (£5.3 m) - IN

I was looking forward to making some defensive changes without taking a hit, but Bryan Mbeumo's injury has forced me to take one in GW 16.

I decided to take a punt on Raheem Sterling fully aware that he's on four yellow cards and another one will result in a one-game suspension. But his record against promoted teams is stellar, and with Chelsea taking on Sheffield United in GW 17, he feels like a solid differential pick. I am, however, likely to also bring Cole Palmer in next week in place of Hwang, whose fixtures turn for the worse post that.

For a change in defence, I considered players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier, but decided to go with Kyle Walker eventually as Ben White's replacement.

Walker's a constant in City's defence, starting every game so far. Barring the blank in GW 18, they have an excellent upcoming run of fixtures, and after last week's defeat to Aston Villa, they will look to put more emphasis on their defence.

I do, however, plan to bring Trippier in soon, but with the Englishman also on four yellow cards, I'm hoping that he gets one in the next game so that I can transfer him in ahead of GW 18, post which Newcastle have a stellar run of games.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 16

GW 16 Suggested FPL Team | FPL 23/24 Tips

Gameweek 16 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs WOL (A), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs BRE (H), Tino Livramento (NEW) vs TOT (A), Matty Cash (AVL) vs ARS (H)

Not owning any Manchester City attacker is my biggest fear ahead of GW 16. Erling Haaland could lay siege to my rank, and I'm hoping that the players on my team step up to soften the blow.

Alexander Isak and Raheem Sterling are two differentials I'm hoping can give me the edge over other FPL managers this week. While both of them have tricky away fixtures on paper, Isak could enjoy playing against a porous Spurs defence.

Chelsea have been very inconsistent this season, but one can expect a response against an Everton side who haven't been great at home, barring their recent win against Newcastle. Hwang Hee-Chan is another player I'm hoping delivers, with a solid home fixture against Nottingham Forest up next for Wolves.

Liverpool will be in action in the early kick-off against Crystal Palace, and I'm hoping that Kostas Tsimikas can shine. The left-back was rested in the midweek fixture against Sheffield United but should return to the starting XI.

Son is an injury doubt against Newcastle but is likely to be fully fit for the game, albeit needing a rest. Pedro Porro has looked really sharp from an attacking sense in the last few games and was unlucky not to record a bigger haul against West Ham.

Lastly, Bukayo Saka could have a tough game playing at Aston Villa, who have the second-best defensive numbers at home. But Arsenal are the table toppers, and as Saka is on penalties, I am hoping for some returns from him.

Gameweek 16 - FPL Captaincy

I'm really confused about who to hand the armband to in GW 16 in addition to my fear of getting massively hurt by not owning Erling Haaland.

Mohamed Salah is the obvious choice when in doubt due to Liverpool's superior attacking prowess, but the Egyptian doesn't have a good record against the Eagles, especially in away clashes.

Son is the other mainstream captaincy choice, but both he and Saka are up against stubborn defences in Newcastle and Aston Villa respectively, with the latter especially strong at home.

There are differential picks in the form of Alexander Isak and Raheem Sterling, with the former a really good shout against a leaky Spurs defence. For now, I'm on the safe bet of Salah, but I might make a change before the deadline.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 16 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs BOU (H)

DEF: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs LUT (A), Konstantinos Tsimikas (LIV) vs CRY (A), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs NEW (H)

MID: Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs EVE (A), Hwang Hee-Chan (WOL) vs NFO (H), Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs NEW (H), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs AVL (A), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs CRY (A)

FWD: Alexander Isak (NEW) vs TOT (A), Dominic Solanke (BOU) vs MUN (A)

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs WOL (A), 1st Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs BRE (H), 2nd Sub: Tino Livramento (NEW) vs TOT (A), 3rd Sub: Matty Cash (AVL) vs ARS (H)

Chips activated: None

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Bukayo Saka