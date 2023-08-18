FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 2 | FPL Tips

We're only hours away from the start of Gameweek 2 of the 2023-24 season of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL), ahead of the Friday night fixture between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United. Gameweek 1 is a defining one for most FPL managers and this season was no different.

While Raphael Varane ended up the highest point-scorer with his 14 FPL points, the likes of Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Alexander Isak, Joao Pedro, James Maddison, and Andre Onana all repaid the faith FPL managers placed in them.

However, Gabriel Magalhaes was surprisingly benched in Arsenal's game against Nottingham Forest, coming on for a 1-pointer, affecting plenty of FPL teams including mine.

I had an average GW that could've gone better had Ben Chilwell come on as an autosub, with my decision to captain Saka over Haaland not hurting me that much.

With injuries to John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, and Reece James, FPL managers will want to consider the implications of these events and how that affects their teams and their FPL assets.

While rolling a transfer is the common practice in GW 2, that might not be an option this time around. Whatever your moves may be, ensure the team is locked in ahead of the Friday evening deadline that's 15 minutes earlier than in GW 1.

Gameweek 2 Deadline: Friday, August 18 at 06:15 pm (BST)/ 10:45 pm (Indian Standard Time).

FPL Gameweek 2 Fixtures

GW 2 starts with a Friday night encounter between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United at the City Ground. Manchester United plays away at Tottenham Hotspur while Manchester City takes on Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The GW ends with back-to-back London derbies. West Ham and Chelsea face off at the London Stadium on Sunday evening. Crystal Palace and Arsenal meet at Selhurst Park on Monday night to round GW 2 out.

The FPL team suggested for the previous GW

Here's the suggested team for GW 1:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (GK) (EVE) (£4.5 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£4.0 m).

Defenders: Gabriel (ARS) (£5.0 m), Ben Chilwell (CHE) (£5.5 m), Luke Shaw (MUN) (£5.5 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£5.0 m), and George Baldock (SHU) (£4.0 m).

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.5 m), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) (£8.0 m), Richarlison (TOT) (£7.0 m), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) (£8.5 m), and Marcus Rashford (MUN) (£9.0 m).

Forwards: William Osula (SHU) (£4.5 m), Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.0 m), and Nicolas Jackson (CHE) (£7.0 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka/ Erling Haaland

GW 1 Transfers made: NA

Points Scored (- hits): 62 (-0): 62

Overall Points: 62

Overall Rank: 4,888,612

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0 m.

Transfers

None: Injuries to popular FPL assets Kevin De Bruyne and Reece James have opened up plenty of new FPL assets as viable options, with the likes of Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, and Malo Gusto all becoming great picks.

While I do want to get in one or maybe even more of those players into my team, I plan to roll my transfer and make my transfers next week with more information.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 2

GW 2 Suggested FPL Team | FPL 23/24 Tips

Gameweek 2 Bench: Jordan Pickford (EVE) vs AVL (A), Luke Shaw (MUN) vs TOT (A), George Baldock (SHU) vs NFO (A), William Osula (SHU) vs NFO (A).

I wasn't happy with the way things ended in GW 1, with both my Manchester United FPL assets blanking to leave me a couple of points off the average GW 1 score. Gabriel coming on late robbed me of my Ben Chilwell points and it was a very promising yet unlucky PL debut for Nicolas Jackson against Liverpool.

I'm quite confident with the team I have for this run-in and with me likely having two free transfers next week, I feel I can rapidly improve my rank.

Matt Turner replaces Pickford in goal for this week, with Nottingham Forest playing Sheffield United at home. It's Luke Shaw who drops to the bench in place of Ben Chilwell but I could opt to play him depending on the news surrounding Gabriel.

Pervis Estupinan was unlucky to pick up only seven points last week and he will want to get a double-digit haul when Brighton plays away at the Molineux.

Arsenal will want to win by a better margin in their London derby against Crystal Palace, and I'm looking for more attacking returns from Martinelli and Saka after their assist and goal in GW 1.

Richarlison, Nicolas Jackson, and Bruno Fernandes are my differentials for this GW, with the latter and Richarlison going up against one another. Bruno's performance this week is pivotal for me to decide whether or not to take him out for Phil Foden next week.

Erling Haaland started the season with another brace but it won't be easy for him as City play on Saturday after a quick turnaround from the Super Cup. You'd still expect him to get good minutes, especially with Manchester City missing another key player in KDB.

Gameweek 2 - FPL captaincy

Having taken the risky route by going against Erling Haaland in GW 1, I want to set aside worrying about Haaland scoring points for this GW and actually root for the Norwegian, with not many standout options in my team I could go with instead.

Newcastle won't be an easy opposition for any team to face, not even Manchester City but you would expect them to put the Magpies away at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland picked up a goal and an assist across these sides' meeting last season and he will want to add more to that tally of attacking returns.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 2 - Summary

Starting XI

GK - Matt Turner vs SHU (H).

DEF: Gabriel (ARS) vs CRY (A), Ben Chilwell (CHE) vs WHU (A), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) vs WOL (A).

MID: Marcus Rashford (MUN) vs TOT (A), Gabriel Martinelli (ARS) vs CRY (A), Bruno Fernandes (MUN) vs TOT (A), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs CRY (A), and Richarlison (TOT) vs MUN (H).

FWD: Erling Haaland (MCI) vs NEW (H) and Nicolas Jackson (CHE) vs WHU (A).

Formation: 3-5-2

Bench: GK - Jordan Pickford (EVE) vs AVL (A), 1st Sub: Luke Shaw (MUN) vs TOT (A), 2nd Sub: George Baldock (SHU) vs NFO (A), 3rd Sub: William Osula (SHU) vs NFO (A).

Chips activated: None

Captain: Erling Haaland | VC: Bukayo Saka.