FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 20 | FPL Tips

We're halfway through FPL 23/24 and almost done with 2023, as GW 20 is the final Gameweek of this calendar year, with its fixtures extending into the new year. GW 19 was a low-scoring one for FPL managers, with Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-Min and Ollie Watkins having only one return between them as Erling Haaland's absence continued.

Hwang Hee-Chan proved to be the star of the GW in terms of popular FPL assets, with Chris Wood finishing it as the highest point-scorer, netting a hat-trick against Newcastle.

I got a small green arrow to enter the top one million FPL managers, courtesy of a haul from my new transfer in Trent Alexander-Arnold, a handy assist from Cameron Archer, and some late returns from Son and Pedro Porro.

GW 20 is the last chance for FPL managers who haven't used their first Wildcard of the season to play the chip, with the second one becoming available from GW 21.

That should see plenty of active FPL managers playing their Wildcards and Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden are some of their top targets ahead of City's fixture against Sheffield United this week.

In the transfers out column, the injured Haaland continues to be shipped out by more managers, with the out-of-form Newcastle duo of Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier also getting binned ahead of Newcastle's tough fixture run.

FPL managers should ensure they set their team up before the deadline on Saturday afternoon for one last time this year.

Gameweek 20 Deadline: Saturday, December 30, at 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 20 Fixtures

GW 20 begins with Chelsea's away clash against Luton on Saturday afternoon followed by Manchester City's home meeting with Sheffield United. Manchester United make the trip to the City Ground to take on Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest later that evening.

Spurs go up against Bournemouth on Christmas Eve at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Liverpool hosting a leggy Newcastle at Anfield in the first match of 2024. The GW concludes with a London Stadium contest between West Ham and Brighton on Tuesday night.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

The FPL Team suggested for the previous GW.

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£3.9 m)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.3 m), Tino Livramento (NEW) (£4.3 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.3 m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.3 m), Matty Cash (AVL) (£4.7 m)

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£7.0 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£5.5 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.8 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.5 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£12.9 m)

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.7 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£6.7 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m)

Captain/Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah / Son Heung-Min

GW 19 Transfers made: 1

Points Scored (- hits): 43 (-0): 43

Overall Points: 1,051.

Overall Rank: 9,81,799

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £0.9 m

Transfers

None: I have a solid team for GW 20 and with Salah, Son, and Andre Onana out by GW 21, rolling a transfer this week will be of immense help to me in GW 21. As a result, I'm avoiding a hit for the 4th successive GW, although it might not be as easy to do next week.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 20

GW 20 Suggested FPL Team | FPL 23/24 Tips

Gameweek 20 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs MUN (H), Matty Cash (AVL) vs BUR (H), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs MCI (A), Tino Livramento (NEW) vs LIV (A).

After breaking into the top one million FPL managers with a small green arrow in GW 19, I'm looking to keep the good run going and have a good set of players and fixtures to achieve the same.

Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling both sat out Chelsea's hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night due to a suspension, and they should walk right back into the playing XI for their Saturday noon clash away at Luton. Sterling's record against promoted teams and Palmer's general high involvement in Chelsea's attacking plays make me hopeful of hauls from the duo.

Saka has blanked in four successive GWs, and a game against Fulham might be what the Arsenal midfielder needs. Salah, Solanke, and Son all have favorable fixtures this week, with Solanke especially capable of hauling big against a fragile Spurs defense.

My defense is contributing in attacking returns, but there's a good chance I get at least one clean sheet this time around. Manchester City face Sheffield United at home, and surely this is the fixture City keep a shutout and deliver on their stellar xGA. Pedro Porro and Trent have proved to be great at picking up bonus points and delivering attacking returns and should likely continue in the same vein.

Lastly, Ollie Watkins at home to Burnley could haul big, especially with Villa looking to bounce back after two games without a win.

Gameweek 20 - FPL Captaincy

GW 20 FPL captaincy is a tricky one, with both Son and Salah having solid home fixtures. Ollie Watkins is also an option, with Burnley at home next for Aston Villa. I'm again leaning towards Salah as Liverpool face a knackered Newcastle side that has been one of the worst defenses in the last 5-6 GWs.

Son leads a depleted Spurs side against an in-form Bournemouth at home, and while there's a good chance he hauls, it seems easier to back Salah, who is yet to blank in successive outings this season.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 20 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs NFO (A)

DEF: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs SHU (H), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs NEW (H), Pedro Porro (TOT) vs BOU (H).

MID: Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs BOU (H), Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs FUL (A), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs NEW (H), Cole Palmer (CHE) vs LUT (A), and Raheem Sterling (CHE) vs LUT (A).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs BUR (H), and Dominic Solanke (BOU) vs TOT (A).

Formation: 4-3-3

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs MUN (H), 1st Sub: Matty Cash (AVL) vs BUR (H), 2nd Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs MCI (A), 3rd Sub: Tino Livramento (NEW) vs LIV (A).

Chips activated: None

Captain: Mohamed Salah | VC: Son Heung-Min