FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 23 | FPL Tips

The first FPL deadline of February 2024 will be on Saturday, February 3, as the second half of this PL season gets into full flow. GW 22 saw Erling Haaland make his return after nearly two months out with an injury, although his substitute appearance didn't see him find the back of the net.

Julian Alvarez netted twice, however, rewarding his FPL backers. Fabian Schar also scored twice en route to a 17-point haul, with the Crystal Palace midfield duo of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze also registering double-digit hauls.

I suffered a small red arrow in what was a pretty successful FPL GW, with captain Bukayo Saka giving me a solid 10-point haul at the start of the week, with Diogo Jota, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke, and Ollie Watkins all adding to it. However, a combined three points from my goalkeeper and defenders cost me a shot at a green arrow.

GW 23 sees a positive fixture swing for Newcastle, and with Haaland also making his way back, many FPL managers must be busy planning their transfers. The Norwegian is the most popular transfer in, with KDB, Anthony Gordon, and Kieran Trippier not far behind.

Whatever moves you're making, ensure your team is locked in ahead of the GW 23 FPL deadline on Saturday morning UK time.

Gameweek 23 Deadline: Saturday, February 3, at 11:00 am (GMT)/ 04:30 pm (IST)

FPL Gameweek 23 Fixtures

GW 23 begins with a clash between Everton and Spurs at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, with Newcastle United taking on Luton at St. James Park later in the day.

On Sunday, Arsenal and Liverpool meet at the Emirates Stadium in the marquee fixture of the GW. Manchester City play away against Brentford in the final match of the GW on Monday night.

FPL team suggested for previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (MUN) (£4.8 m), Matt Turner (NFO) (£3.9 m).

Defenders: Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.4 m), Tino Livramento (NEW) (£4.3 m), Pedro Porro (TOT) (£5.5 m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (£8.4 m), Pervis Estupinan (BHA) (£5.0 m).

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling (CHE) (£7.0 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£5.6 m), Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.8 m), Richarlison (TOT) (£7.0 m), Diogo Jota (LIV) (£7.9 m).

Forwards: Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.7 m), Dominic Solanke (BOU) (£6.7 m), Cameron Archer (SHU) (£4.5 m).

Captain/Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka/ Diogo Jota.

GW 22 Transfers made: 1.

Points Scored (- hits): 57 (-0): 57.

Overall Points: 1,277.

Overall Rank: 4,17,761.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money Remaining: £9.8 m

Transfers

1) Raheem Sterling (MID) (CHE) (£7.0 m) - OUT | Anthony Gordon (MID) (NEW) (£6.1 m) - IN.

I'm content in bringing in a Newcastle asset as my only transfer for GW 23, although the prospect of bringing Erling Haaland in for Dominic Solanke or Ollie Watkins was tempting.

Sterling was a punt for Chelsea's good fixture run ahead of GW 17, but the move hasn't paid off as well as I thought it would. Despite a decent fixture at home to Wolves for Chelsea, Newcastle's fixture run starting now is excellent from an FPL perspective, and now feels like the right time to jump on their assets.

Anthony Gordon has been a pivotal figure in the Magpies' attack, and he's sure to have a great impact for them over the next many GWs. Given his solid outings at home this season, a LUT (H) fixture is perfect to start with.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 23

Gameweek 23 Bench: Matt Turner (NFO) vs BOU (A), Kyle Walker (MCI) vs BRE (A), Cameron Archer (SHU) vs AVL (H), Tino Livramento (NEW) vs LUT (H).

A late Andre Onana clean sheet wipeout and an avoidable yellow card changed a small green arrow to an even smaller red arrow in GW 22, but this has largely been a very successful period for my FPL team.

I'm very confident with the lineup I have this week, and while not owning a Manchester City attacker (I plan to get Haaland in next week) will keep me nervous on Monday night, I have a decent chance of getting another green arrow.

I'm still on the fence about my bench, with the dilemma between Kyle Walker and Bukayo Saka, who has a tough fixture at home to Liverpool. However, at the moment, I'm backing the Arsenal star to deliver an attacking return, especially with the risk of Walker getting benched or conceding a goal against a pretty potent Brentford attack.

My forward line looks strong this week, with both Dominic Solanke and Ollie Watkins having great fixtures. Solanke netted a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the reverse fixture, and at home, I hope he picks up a big FPL haul. Watkins also returned to form with a goal against Newcastle, and Sheffield United isn't a bad opponent to face next.

In midfield, both Richarlison and Diogo Jota are in fine goal-scoring form, and I'm hoping that continues despite their tricky away fixtures. Cole Palmer has also been very good at home, and after blanking last week, I'm hoping he makes up for it against Wolves.

I'm not too hopeful of clean sheets from my team this week either, but I'm hoping that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Estupinan, and Pedro Porro provide attacking returns.

Gameweek 23 - FPL Captaincy

It's another week with no clear captaincy contender, with Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins, and Richarlison the viable options. As of now, I intend to captain Gordon due to the fixture and his excellent home record this season, with Palmer and Solanke's penalty duties, and Watkins' fixture against the Blades also tempting.

The final captaincy decision could go down to the wire.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 23 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Andre Onana (MUN) vs WHU (H).

DEF: Pervis Estupinan (BHA) vs CRY (H), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) vs ARS (A), and Pedro Porro (TOT) vs EVE (A).

MID: Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs LIV (H), Diogo Jota (LIV) vs ARS (A), Cole Palmer (CHE) vs WOL (H), Anthony Gordon (NEW) vs LUT (H), and Richarlison (TOT) vs EVE (A).

FWD: Ollie Watkins (AVL) vs SHU (A) and Dominic Solanke (BOU) vs NFO (H).

Formation: 3-5-2.

Bench: GK - Matt Turner (NFO) vs BOU (A), 1st Sub: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs BRE (A), 2nd Sub: Cameron Archer (SHU) vs AVL (H), 3rd Sub: Tino Livramento (NEW) vs LUT (H).

Chips activated: None

Point Hits Taken: None

Captain: Anthony Gordon. | VC: Cole Palmer.

