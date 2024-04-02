FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 31 | FPL Tips

The FPL action keeps coming thick and fast at the business end of the season, with GW 31 kicking off with a turnaround of less than 48 hours after GW 30. GW 30 was a decent one for managers, with Son Heung-Min, Cole Palmer, and Mohamed Salah all netting. Palmer did so twice to emerge as the best differential captaincy pick of the week.

Despite owning all three of those players and captaining Son, a late clean sheet wipeout for Neto cost me a green arrow in what was a pretty decent GW 30 for my team.

For those FPL managers that didn't Wildcard in GW 30, GW 31 remains an option, with Liverpool's great run of fixtures continuing, and Sheffield United at home up next.

Expand Tweet

Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and the in-form Alexander Isak are among the most transferred-in. At the same time, the injured Kyle Walker, Alphonse Areola, and the suspended Anthony Gordon are getting shipped out by many FPL managers.

Whatever your moves are, ensure your team is locked in ahead of the GW 31 FPL deadline on Tuesday evening BST.

Gameweek 31 Deadline: Tuesday, April 2, at 06:00 PM (BST)/ 10:30 PM (IST).

FPL Gameweek 31 Fixtures

GW 31 kicks off with five fixtures on Tuesday night, with West Ham's clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium the pick of the lot. Arsenal take on Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium in the first match on Wednesday night, with Manchester City and Aston Villa locking horns at the Etihad later in the day.

The GW concludes with the marquee fixture between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m) and Martin Dubravka (NEW) (£4.2 m)

Defenders: Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (£4.0 m), Alfie Doughty (LUT) (£4.6 m), Kyle Walker (MCI) (£5.3 m), Kieran Trippier (NEW) (£6.7 m), and Conor Bradley (LIV) (£4.1 m).

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka (ARS) (£8.8 m), Mohamed Salah (LIV) (£13.2 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£5.8 m), Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) (£4.9 m), and Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£10.0 m).

Forwards: Ivan Toney (BRE) (£8.1 m), Ollie Watkins (AVL) (£8.7 m), and Carlton Morris (LUT) (£5.1 m).

Captain / Vice-Captain: Son Heung-Min/ Mohamed Salah

GW 30 Transfers made: 2

Points scored (-hits): 59 (-4): 55.

Overall Points: 1737

Overall Rank: 6,13,600.

Free Transfers available: 1

Money remaining: £3.7 m.

Transfers

1) Kieran Trippier (DEF) (NEW) (£6.7 m) - OUT | Rayan Ait-Nouri (DEF) (WOL) (£4.6 m) - IN

2) Ollie Watkins (FWD) (AVL) (£8.7 m) - OUT | Erling Haaland (FWD) (MCI) (£14.3 m) - IN

This week's agenda was to bring Erling Haaland back into the team before the Norwegian hurts my rank further by hauling big in his stellar upcoming fixture run. Ollie Watkins is the player who makes for Haaland, but I also need to generate more funds to facilitate the move, and that's where Kieran Trippier comes in.

Bringing Trippier in on my Wildcard was one move that simply didn't work out, and at £6.7 m, he has been a huge waste of resources. Downgrading him to Rayan Ait-Nouri initially wasn't in my plans for this week, but after Malo Gusto got injured, the Wolves' wing-back seems like a solid FPL pick.

Wolves have a double in GW 34, and despite facing Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool before the end of the season, they have a really neat fixture run. Ait-Nouri is a very attack-minded FPL defender, and he could prove to be a handy differential.

Best FPL Team for Gameweek 31

Gameweek 31 Bench: Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs EVE (H), Carlton Morris (LUT) vs ARS (A), Alfie Doughty (LUT) vs ARS (A), and Kyle Walker (MCI) vs AVL (H).

Despite taking a small red arrow last week, I'm fairly confident of my chances of securing a green one this GW, with my team nicely set-up for the upcoming run-in after getting Erling Haaland back.

Mohamed Salah and Conor Bradley are the favorites to haul big this week, with both players impressing in the 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday. Bradley, in particular, starred, picking up two bonus points despite not keeping a clean sheet or registering an attacking return.

Son Heung-Min and Bukayo Saka should register solid FPL hauls against West Ham and Luton respectively, with both teams proving to be really leaky at the back in recent times.

Cole Palmer and Alejandro Garnacho round out the midfield picks as they take on each other in what should be an unpredictable clash between Chelsea and Manchester United. While Palmer is the in-form man, Garnacho has proved to be a handy FPL budget pick this season, and it shouldn't surprise me if he scores.

Coming to the forwards, Ivan Toney is another differential who could make a huge difference to my rank this week.

He should've hit a mega haul against Manchester United last week and was unfortunate to miss out. A home fixture against Brighton gives him another chance to do so this week.

Erling Haaland at home to Aston Villa also promises a double-digit haul.

It may be too much to ask for a clean sheet from Jan Paul van Hecke or Rayan Ait-Nouri, but an attacking return from either defender could prove really helpful.

Gameweek 31 - FPL Captaincy

Expand Tweet

Mohamed Salah looks like the standout FPL captaincy pick this GW, with Liverpool taking on Sheffield United at home.

Son Heung-Min against a leaky West Ham defense, is no doubt, appealing, but the Hammers usually turn up against Spurs, especially with them playing at home. Erling Haaland against Aston Villa at home is another attractive FPL captaincy prospect, but Salah against the Blades just edges him out.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 31 - Summary

Starting XI

GK: Neto (BOU) vs CRY (H)

DEF: Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) vs BRE (A), Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) vs BUR (A), and Conor Bradley (LIV) vs SHU (H).

MID: Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs WHU (A), Mohamed Salah (LIV) vs SHU (H), Cole Palmer (CHE) vs MUN (H), Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs CHE (A), and Bukayo Saka (ARS) vs LUT (H).

FWD: Ivan Toney (BRE) vs BHA (H) and Erling Haaland (MCI) vs AVL (H).

Bench: GK - Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs EVE (H), 1st Sub: Carlton Morris (LUT) vs ARS (A), 2nd Sub: Alfie Doughty (LUT) vs ARS (A), 3rd Sub: Kyle Walker (MCI) vs AVL (H).

Chips Activated: None.

Point Hits Taken: -4.

Captain: Mohamed Salah | Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland.