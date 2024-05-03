FPL 2023-24: Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 36 | FPL Tips

We're into the final three FPL Gameweeks of the season, and as the title race heats up, FPL managers will also be looking to finish their season on a high. DGW 35 was a fairly high-scoring one, but the big hauls didn't come from the popular FPL assets from the two doubling teams. Instead, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Alexander Isak, and Kevin de Bruyne all registered double-digit hauls.

After a disappointing DGW 34, I picked up a huge green arrow courtesy of hauls from Alexander Isak, Joskvo Gvardiol, KDB, and Anthony Gordon. Mohamed Salah's poor form means that he's the most-sold FPL asset heading into GW 36, with the in-form Isak brought in by the most number of managers.

Managers should ensure they don't miss the early FPL deadline and get their teams locked in by Friday evening BST.

Gameweek 36 Deadline: 06:30 pm (BST)/ 11:00 pm (IST) on Friday, May 3.

FPL Gameweek 36 Fixtures

GW 36 starts with a Friday night meeting between Luton and Everton at Kenilworth Road. Arsenal have the early kick-off on Saturday noon, taking on Bournemouth at home, with Manchester City going up against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium later in the day.

Chelsea and West Ham face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with Liverpool hosting Tottenham at Anfield in one of the marquee fixtures of the week. The GW concludes with Manchester United's Monday night trip to Selhurst Park.

FPL Team Suggested for Previous GW

Here's the suggested team for the previous GW:

Goalkeepers: Neto (BOU) (£4.6 m) and Martin Dubravka (NEW) (£4.2 m)

Defenders: Joskvo Gvardiol (MCI) (£4.9 m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) (£4.7 m), Jan Paul van Hecke (BHA) (£4.0 m), Alfie Doughty (LUT) (£4.4 m), and Conor Bradley (LIV) (£4.1 m)

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) (£10.4 m), Anthony Gordon (NEW) (£6.1 m), Cole Palmer (CHE) (£6.0 m), Son Heung-Min (TOT) (£9.9 m), and Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) (£4.9 m)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (MCI) (£14.3 m), Alexander Isak (NEW) (£8.1 m), and Nicolas Jackson (CHE) (£6.8 m)

GW 35 Transfers Made: 2

Points scored (-hits): 94 (-4): 90

Overall Points: 2129

Overall Rank: 3,52,050

Free Transfers Available: 1

Money Remaining: £4.4 m.

Transfers

1) Conor Bradley (DEF) (LIV) (£4.1 m) - OUT | Marc Cucurella (DEF) (CHE) (£4.8 m) - IN

With £4.4 m in the bank, I could go for any defender in the game to replace the injured Conor Bradley, but with six teams doubling next week, I wanted to pick a player who could maximize that and finish this season on a high.

Chelsea have one of the best fixture sets in DGW 37 as they take on Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, and that's why I'm taking a punt on their left-back Marc Cucurella. With Chelsea's defense injury-ravaged, he's pretty much guaranteed to start all their remaining four matches, and while he hasn't been nearly as effective as he was in his Brighton days, he could be a threat from open play.

I'm already tripled up on Manchester City and Newcastle, and with Manchester United's defense a bit too leaky, backing Chelsea seems like the right play here.

Best Fantasy Team for Gameweek 36

Gameweek 36 Bench: Neto (BOU) vs ARS (A), Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs CRY (A), Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) vs MCI (A), Jan Paul van Hecke vs AVL (H)

Three triple-ups form the core of my FPL starting XI in GW 36 as I chase another green arrow late in the season after a solid DGW 35 that saw me move into the top 400 K.

The Manchester City triple-up consisting of Joskvo Gvardiol, Kevin de Bruyne, and Erling Haaland delivered big for my team last week, and I'm banking on them to come good against Wolves at home this week.

I also own three Newcastle FPL assets starting with Martin Dubravka in goal. Burnley have found form in front of the goal, and given Newcastle's defensive issues, it might be too much to expect a shutout from them. However, he consistently delivers save points and a 3-pointer can be expected from him.

Anthony Gordon's away record has been poor this season, but against a defense that leaves so much space for Newcastle to exploit, benching one of their in-form attackers isn't an option. Lastly, the red-hot Alexander Isak will fancy his chances against a leaky Burnley defense.

Lastly, I also own three from Chelsea, and while a London derby against West Ham is a tricky fixture, they have been terrific at home, and I'm backing them to carry on their impressive form. Marc Cucurella is a differential in the defense, with Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson significantly higher-owned attackers who both contributed in the 2-0 win over Spurs.

Alfie Doughty and Son Heung-Min are the other two starters, with the Tottenham captain having a tough assignment away from home against Liverpool. While I briefly considered benching him for Alejandro Garnacho, Son is on penalties, and against a rather leaky Liverpool defense, he has a very high points ceiling.

Gameweek 36 - FPL Captaincy

With Pep Guardiola declaring Erling Haaland fit to start against Wolves and Manchester City focused on winning the PL title, there's only one real top captaincy option in GW 36. While differentials like Cole Palmer, Alexander Isak, and Kevin de Bruyne are tempting, Haaland is due a big score, and I'm backing the Norwegian and not taking a captaincy risk here.

Best FPL XI for Gameweek 36 - Summary

Starting XI

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka (NEW) vs BUR (A)

Defenders: Joskvo Gvardiol (MCI) vs WOL (H), Alfie Doughty (WOL) vs EVE (H), and Marc Cucurella (CHE) vs WHU (H).

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) vs WOL (H), Anthony Gordon (NEW) vs BUR (A), Cole Palmer (CHE) vs WHU (H), and Son Heung-Min (TOT) vs LIV (A)

Forwards: Alexander Isak (NEW) vs BUR (A), Erling Haaland (MCI) vs WOL (H), and Nicolas Jackson (CHE) vs WHU (H)

Bench: GK - Neto (BOU) vs ARS (A), 1st Sub: Alejandro Garnacho (MUN) vs CRY (A), 2nd Sub: Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL) vs MCI (A), 3rd Sub: Jan Paul van Hecke vs AVL (H)

Chips Activated: None

Point Hits Taken: Nil.

Captain: Erling Haaland. | Vice-Captain: Cole Palmer.