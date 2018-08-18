FPL Picks and Tips for Gameweek 2

Sergio Aguero is our choice for FPL captain for Gameweek 2

The Premier League returned in some style witnessing plenty of goals on the opening day, helping FPL managers earn huge returns in Gameweek 1. An average of 53 points was scored which is significantly high compared to previous seasons. Nevertheless, it is a long road ahead and a lot left to see.

Picking the perfect team gets difficult owing to the unpredictability of this league. For those who haven't quite hit the ground running, here are a few picks and tips on who should be on your team this weekend in Gameweek 2 to ensure maximum points.

#1 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard

One of the top choices for this week is none other than Eden Hazard (£10.5m) who is ready to return to Chelsea's starting 11 as the West Londoners prepare to welcome Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

On the back of a short 14-minute cameo role at Huddersfield where he managed to even assist one of Chelsea's goals, he is likely to start alongside Willian (£7.5m) or Pedro (£6.5m) on the flanks in Sarri's preferred 4-3-3 formation. The Belgian has a stellar record against Arsenal scoring three times in the last five league outings at home.

#2 Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier

Serge Aurier (£6.0m) could be replaced by Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) when Spurs return to Wembley for their home fixture against newly-promoted Fulham. Pochettino's decision to rest the right-back on opening day disappointed many as nearly 142,000 managers have decided to axe him from their FPL teams.

However, the Englishman still continues to be one of the most sought-after defenders in the game. He is currently owned by nearly 22.6 percent managers owing to his great form last season which resulted in seven assists and nine clean sheets.

#3 Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy (£9.0m) is tipped to start for Leicester City when they welcome new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Despite limited game time in Gameweek 1, he managed to score Leicester's consolation at Old Trafford and manager Claude Puel has said that the Englishman has a "good chance" of making it to the first team. Wolves did not look particularly settled at the back conceding twice against ten men Toffees and picking Vardy makes perfect sense.

#4 Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy

Managing two assists and a clean sheet in Gameweek 1, Mendy (£6.1m) is a must this week as Manchester City face minnows Huddersfield at the Etihad. The French International is influential when City move forward and there is every possibility that he adds up to his already acquired 15 points.

#5 Richarlison

Richarlison

After a brilliant debut brace for his new club in Gameweek 1, over 202,000 managers have invested in him. Richarlison (£6.6m) has a good record under Marco Silva, and it's pretty clear, he will look to continue to find the back of the net after being passed fit to play on Saturday.

#6 Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva

Kevin De Bruyne's (£9.9m) injury means Bernardo Silva (£7.6m) looks set to keep his place in the Manchester City team and after scoring against Arsenal on Gameweek 1, he is a definite value for money option managers can go with.

#7 Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero

With City facing Huddersfield at home and considering Aguero's (£11.0m) form at the Etihad, he is my pick for captaincy. The Argentine scored 15 goals at home last time out and City will be looking dominate from the very onset as Guardiola looks to get the job done.

Ones to watch

Goalkeepers - Pickford (£5.0m), Hart (£4.5m)

Defenders - Tarkowski (£5.0m), Alonso (£6.5m)

Midfielders - Mane (£9.6m), Ritchie (£6.0m)

Strikers - Lukaku (£11.0m), Arnautovic (£7.0m)