France 1-0 Germany: 5 Talking Points as world champions record statement victory | UEFA Euro 2020

The Allianz Arena hosted the standout fixture of UEFA Euro 2020 so far, as France and Germany locked horns in a Group F fixture. In what was a captivating game of football between the two previous world champions, France recorded a hard-fought 1-0 to pick up three priceless points in Munich.

Both sides enjoyed good spells of possession in the opening exchanges, with Germany looking likelier of the two sides to break the deadlock. However, Didier Deschamps' side took a first-half lead in fortunate circumstances through a Mats Hummels own goal. The German defender inadvertently turned the ball into his own net from close range for the solitary goal of the game, as he failed to deal with a Lucas Hernandez cross that bounced awkwardly in front of him.

France took control of the game after the first goal and dominated proceedings until half-time, with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba running the show from the center of the park.

Germany grew into the game and began to see a lot more of the ball after the interval, but they lacked incision in the final third and couldn't trouble Hugo Lloris between the sticks for France. Serge Gnabry had the best chance to equalize for Die Mannschaft, but the Bayern Munich winger failed to keep his shot down from close range.

France lived up to their billing as Euro 2020 favorites with a statement victory in Germany, as the home side left a lot to be desired in the final third. In what was a well-contested Group F fixture, here are five talking points from the game.

#5 The curious case of Joshua Kimmich

France v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

While Joshua Kimmich has firmly established himself as a central midfielder over the past few seasons, he started out as a right-back. Due to the absence of a quality player to be stationed as a right-wing in a 3-4-3 formation, the former RB Leipzig man played in that position for Germany.

Kimmich is comfortable with the ball at his feet and is a fantastic crosser of the ball, but it goes without saying that he'd rather play in midfield, be it for club or country. He lacks the pace required to take people on and his skill-set is best suited to a midfield role that would allow him to set the tempo of the game.

It’s almost as though pushing Joshua Kimmich out to right back rather than basing around him in midfield was a mistake. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) June 15, 2021

Against one of the strongest teams in world football, the 26-year-old endured a forgettable outing on the right flank. With Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan occupying the two midfield spots and the likes of Leon Goretzka and Florian Neuhaus on the bench, he is likely to play there for the rest of Euro 2020.

Nevertheless, the writing is on the wall for Joachim Low: Kimmich is much better in midfield than he is at right-wing back.

#4 France dominate Germany in midfield

France v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

The midfield battle was tipped to be one for the ages, with gifted footballers like Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba occupying central midfield roles for their respective teams. While both teams enjoyed good spells with the ball in the first half, France slowly grew in stature after taking the lead on the night.

Pogba, in particular, produced arguably the best individual performance of Euro 2020 so far, as he stole the show with a magnificent all-round display. The Manchester United star is one of the most gifted footballers of his generation and always seems to save his best for France, as he combined his outrageous technical ability with work rate to devastating effect.

1 - Paul Pogba against Germany tonight:



🏅 12 recoveries, highest tally of the game



🏅 13 duels won, highest tally of the game



🏅 4 fouls won, highest tally of the game



Masterclass. @paulpogba @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/uu4j0XF9XV — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 15, 2021

Kante, on the other hand, was the perfect foil to Pogba's effervescence on the ball, as he complemented the towering midfielder perfectly. The Chelsea star played Kroos and Gundogan off the park with his energy and ability to win the ball back, while Pogba made an impact offensively with a string of sumptuous passes.

Germany hardly get dominated in midfield, but they were taught a harsh lesson by France's dynamic duo at the Allianz Arena.

Also Read: Paul Merson column - 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award at Euro 2020

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian