Frank Lampard running out of time at Chelsea after Manchester City humiliation 

Frank Lampard could be on the verge of losing his job following Chelsea’s latest defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Lampard delivered an incredible post-match press conference, during which he sounded like a manager out of his depths and no longer aware of what to do to get his players firing. Chelsea were resoundingly beaten 3-1 by Manchester City on Sunday – the club’s fourth Premier League loss in six games.

The result was deflating but the performance of the Chelsea players was more worrying. It was all too easy for Pep Guardiola’s side, who completely dominated the game from start to finish.

The Citizens played with more intensity, created the better chances and played with more energy and desire than their London opponents. The game could have ended 6-0, had City not taken their foot off the gas in the second half.

Chelsea's last six games in the Premier League:



LLWLDL



Just one win in their last six games and they've dropped down to 8th in the table. https://t.co/6qwuTlsc8K — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2021

Lampard on the brink at Chelsea

No coach deserves to watch his players down their tools in an important football match. The defending for Ilkay Gundogan’s opening goal was disastrous while Phil Foden was left unmarked to double Manchester City’s lead.

The most embarrassing moment came in the build-up to Manchester City’s third goal. After a mistake from N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech opted to fake a trip rather than track back, as his French teammate tried fruitlessly to catch the speeding Raheem Sterling.

The sequence ended with City scoring their third goal as Kevin De Brunye tapped the ball into an empty net after Sterling’s initial effort hit the post.

Right after the full-time whistle, reports emerged that Lampard was facing the sack after yet another lifeless performance from his time. Chelsea is known for not having patience for its managers and Lampard may soon join the club’s long list of sacked coaches.

Chelsea are now winless in their opening game of the calendar year in each of the last five years.



❌ 2017

❌ 2018

❌ 2019

❌ 2020

❌ 2021



Dropping points from the get-go again. pic.twitter.com/iTym3RRGSU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2021

Very little to show for Chelsea's huge summer spending

After spending a whopping £220 million in the summer, the Chelsea boss can have no excuses now. He started the season well but the Blues have not been the same since losing to Everton at the start of December.

The Chelsea manager, though, asked his players to react following their latest defeat.

“We’re in a different period now, but any player in football is going to have moments like that,” Lampard told Chelseafc.com after the game.

“Some of the results we’ve seen this season for other teams, Man City, Liverpool and others, have been harsh for them. Now, because we’re in a bit of a period, it becomes even harsher for us. I don’t want to hide away from that, but the players, myself, have to take it on the chin and react," added Lampard.

The Blues need an immediate reaction in their next game against Morecambe in the FA Cup. This will be a more favourable fixture against lower league opposition. However, anything less than a win would definitely spell the end of Lampard’s stint as Chelsea manager.