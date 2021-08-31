Free-flowing and free-scoring: Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma are up and running in Serie A

Jose Mourinho is not the type who dabbles in social media frenzies, but his Instagram page certainly has some content that millennials love.

The Portuguese manager unsurprisingly had a lot to post following AS Roma’s 4-0 victory over Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday.

The 58-year-old shared a video of himself enjoying some Italian pizza with a can of Coca-Cola. He captained the video:

“After a beautiful victory, nothing better than a special pizza.”

Mourinho clearly enjoyed his pizza as much as he enjoyed his team’s performance against Salernitana. The Giallorossi barely put a foot wrong, dominating possession and being clinical when it mattered.

Oh yes! 💛❤️



We turn it on in the second half - Pellegrini (2), Veretout and Abraham clinch the win tonight!#ASRoma #SalernitanaRoma pic.twitter.com/Vkdn00QTDa — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 29, 2021

AS Roma maintain 100% record under Jose Mourinho

AS Roma finished seventh in Serie A last season. Jose Mourinho was subsequently brought in to steer the club higher up the table. Considering how they’ve started the campaign under the Portuguese tactician, it is fair to say finishing in the top four will not be far-fetched.

The Giallorossi have several new players who are still learning to play together and are adapting to Jose Mourinho’s style of play. However, that hasn’t stopped them from tearing their opponents apart.

AS Roma made light work of Fiorentina last week and have now added Salernitana to their list of casualties. They have scored seven goals in their last two matches and have conceded just one, as they maintain a 100% record going into the international break.

7 - This is only the second time since the 1970s that AS Roma have scored at least seven goals in the opening two Serie A matches of a season (the first in 2003/04 campaign). Overflow.#SalernitanaRoma pic.twitter.com/oUXfkMw29r — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) August 29, 2021

A perfect day for Jose Mourinho and AS Roma

Jose Mourinho may have had some reservations about how AS Roma played in the first half, but his men made up for it with a blistering second-half performance.

The football on display was slick, free-flowing and free-scoring, as goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini (double), Jordan Veretout and Tammy Abraham put Salernitana to the sword.

“It was impossible not to win this. I was perfectly calm from the first minute,” Mourinho said after the game, as quoted by Football Italia.

“The team played really well. I told them that I was worried when we were in the lead against Fiorentina and more relaxed once they equalised. Again tonight, we dominated the match.

“Some might argue we didn’t create many chances in the first half, but we didn’t allow any at the other end either. We were in total control and did what we wanted with the ball, tiring Salernitana out, moving them around and using the passing channels we practised yesterday in training.”

Indeed, AS Roma were in control for larger parts of the game and never really had anything to worry about. It was a perfect day at the office for Mourinho and his charges.

