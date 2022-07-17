Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and more: 5 darkhorses for the Premier League Golden Boot next season (2022-23)

The Premier League is currently home to some of the best forwards in the world. The English top-flight is the most popular league competition in club football and the English clubs enjoy a lot of financial benefits thanks to their global popularity.

As a result, they are able to rope in some of the best players in the world. The Premier League currently features some of the most prolific goalscorers on the planet. Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, to name a few, are masters of the craft of goalscoring.

Son Heung-Min and Mohamed Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season, scoring 23 goals each.

But there are plenty more top strikers in the Premier League who have shown that they're capable of being reliable goalscoring outlets for their sides. Without further ado, let's take a look at five darkhorses for the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2022-23 season.

#5 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Fulham v Luton Town - Sky Bet Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic is in the form of his life. He scored a whopping 43 goals and provided seven assists in 44 Championship appearances for Fulham last term. Mitrovic's prolific goalscoring form was critical to the Cottagers winning the Sky Bet Championship and gaining promotion to the Premier League.

He also scored eight goals in eight appearances to lead Serbia to World Cup qualification. Mitrovic could have his best top-flight season yet this term and could definitely be one of the top goalscorers in the league if Fulham manage to have a decent campaign.

#4 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Liverpool v Manchester United - Preseason Friendly

Anthony Martial scored 17 goals in the 2019-20 Premier League season. He has been a shadow of his former self ever since, but he could yet turn a new page under Erik ten Hag this term. After a failed loan stint at Sevilla in the second half of the 2021-22 season, Martial was expected to be offloaded by Manchester United.

But the Red Devils know all too well that there is a player in there that the right coach can do plenty with. Martial has done well in the two pre-season friendlies against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory. While it's way too early to call, the signs have been very promising.

Martial's movement and close control made him a very elusive presence in the final third. He has also looked hungry and eager to get involved. The Frenchman has lacked that edge in the last two seasons but if Ten Hag can get him to play like this week in and week out, United don't need to look anywhere else for a striker.

With Cristiano Ronaldo being heavily linked with an exit, Manchester United may yet turn to Martial as their main goalscoring outlet this season. He will help United operate with a fluid front three as well.

#3 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Aston Villa v Leeds United - 2022 Queensland Champions Cup

Ollie Watkins did not touch the heights expected of him in the 2021-22 season. A return of 11 goals and two assists in 33 Premier League appearances is quite measly if you look at the sheer potential he has got.

But Aston Villa have bulked up in the summer. They've signed Philippe Coutinho permanently and have added Boubacar Kamara to their midfield. With those two operating behind him in addition to Emiliano Buendia, Watkins will have no shortage of quality service.

The pacy and technically gifted 26-year-old could really turn it on in the upcoming season.

#2 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

England v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea from Manchester City on a deal worth £45 million (+10 million add-ons), as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Following Jack Grealish's arrival at Manchester City last summer, Sterling had fallen down the pecking order at the club.

Still, he took his opportunities with both hands and gave a very good account of himself last season. In 30 Premier League appearances, Sterling scored 13 goals and provided six assists. That's pretty impressive for a winger.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a reliable goalscorer. Sterling has, over the course of the years, worked on and improved his finishing. He is expected to score a lot of goals for Chelsea and could be a darkhorse in the race for the 2022-23 Premier League Golden Boot.

#1 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

1. FC Nürnberg v Arsenal F.C. - Pre-Season Test Match

With the arrival of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, it was clear that Gabriel Jesus wasn't going to have much of a role to play for Manchester City in the 2021-22 season. He did a decent job for them last term, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 28 Premier League appearances, but it was clearly time to move on.

That's why Jesus joining Arsenal for a sum in the ballpark of £45 million made sense for all parties involved. The Gunners showed a lot of promise in the 2021-22 season and with a dynamic centre-forward leading the line, they are certain to become an even better side.

The Brazilian striker has also shown that he possesses the quality to hack it in the Premier League. He could also do with more regular minutes. This could be one of the deals of the summer and Jesus could definitely be a top contender for the Premier League Golden Boot next year.

