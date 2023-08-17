Gallant Sevilla fall narrowly short against Manchester City in thrilling 2023 UEFA Super Cup

The UEFA Super Cup hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Sevilla over the years. For the sixth straight time, though, they missed out on the trophy.

Since winning their UEFA Super Cup in 2006 – when they beat Barcelona 3-0 – Sevilla have come close several times but have fallen short on each occasion. That losing streak continued on Wednesday (August 16), as the Spanish side were beaten on penalties by Manchester City following an entertaining 1-1 draw in regulation time in Athens.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s early goal was cancelled out by Cole Palmer in the second half, with Manchester City going on to win the ensuing shootout 5-4. As heartbreaking as the result was for Jose Luis Mendilibar's side, they can feel proud of the effort they put in, having given their English opponents a run for their money.

Sevilla pushed Manchester City to the limits

While Manchester City were the overwhelming favourites before kick-off, it was Sevilla who started on a brighter note.

The Spanish outfit played with character and showed no fear against the European champions. Their bravery resulted in forcing Pep Guardiola’s side into making errors at the back.

That daring approach eventually paid off when En-Nesyri rose highest to head home from Marcos Acuna’s in-swinging cross. In truth, Sevilla could have doubled their lead had they had taken the chances that came their way.

However, they were culpable for failing to put them away. Once Manchester City regained control of the game, it became a one-sided affair before they found a rather deserved equaliser via Palmer’s header.

Sevilla may have succumbed in the end, but they pushed the Cityzens to the limits. Very few teams across Europe can boast of containing the Champions League holders in this way.

Sevilla lost on their own terms

Sevilla manager Mendilibar promised tht his side would take the game to Manchester City, and that wasa exactly what they did, especially in the first half.

The Spanish side don't go down easily on European nights and they stuck to their style, defending resolutely and attacking en masse when an opportunity loomed.

Eventually, they lost on their own terms. As mighty and fearful as Guardiola’s side are, they couldn’t beat Sevilla in 90 minutes, and that's something to be proud of.

"To make a good plan against a team as good as City is very complicated. I really wish we'd played higher up the pitch and put them under more pressure,” Mendilibar said afterwards, as quoted by Tribal Football.

“When we had the chances to score the second goal, we didn't take them. But I really believe we played a good game, and we probably created more chances than them."

He continued:

"City will, generally, score at least once every game, and we believed that we had to get two goals tonight in order to win, and we didn't quite manage it. Our players changed mentality from the weekend. They believed in themselves, worked harder, ran more.”

This Manchester City team have blitzed some of Europe’s elite teams in recent months, which makes Sevilla’s performance on the night all the more gallant. They eventually fell short once again, but they ran the Champions League winners close. On another day, the result could’ve gone their way.