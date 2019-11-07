Gameweek 12 Tips: 3 Players to drop and pick | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips 2019

Fantasy Premier League wizard

Captaincy continues to major conundrum this season as Raheem Sterling once again disappointed his backers with a blank against Southampton, a team that had just conceded nine the previous game week.

With the top two teams in the league, Manchester City and Liverpool squaring off against each other this weekend, most of us will have three or four players involved in that fixture alone and it is probably sensible to look somewhere else for captaincy picks this week, with any of the three below mentioned players great candidates.

A special mention must go out to John Lundstram, whose 21 point haul rescued countless FPL players across the globe and managers will be tempted to play the out of position defender every week now, irrespective of the fixture.

3 Players to pick for Gameweek 12

1. Raul Jimenez (AVL)

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

After a great debut season, Raul Jimenez started this season slowly with just 24 points in his first seven matches but has notched 30 in his last four games. Over the last four gameweeks, only Gabriel Jesus (14) and Neal Maupay (19) have attempted more shots amongst forwards than the Mexican’s 13 and only Jamie Vardy (five) has scored more goals than his two.

His total of three ‘big chances’ created is highest amongst forwards as well. He created a total of six chances, with only Marcus Rashford and Roberto Firmino (both seven) creating more. Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored 14 goals this season, landing 37 shots on target (SoT) and creating 21 ‘big chances’.

Aston Villa are yet to keep a clean sheet away from home this season and have conceded 11 goals in five matches on the road. They have allowed opponents more shots (121) than any other team in the league on their travels.

1 / 4 NEXT