×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gameweek 21: Players to avoid, Players to consider and FPL Tip of the Week | Fantasy Premier League 2018-19

Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Feature
122   //    01 Jan 2019, 08:25 IST

Are you ready for GW21?
Are you ready for GW21?

I hope you're all ready for the New Year! Here are 2 players to push out of your thinking for the coming weeks. I’ll review their previous performances and lay out my thinking for you. You could make a direct switch between these two players and save yourself £1.3m!

I’ve picked 2 for each category today and I’ll be picking another 2 on Thursday for you as a preview for GW22.

Check out the next page for the Pundit's views on who you may want to consider instead!


Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Who to move out

The Chelsea defender is really off the boil right now
The Chelsea defender is really off the boil right now

#1 Marcos Alonso - Defender (£6.8m)


Clean Sheets: 9

Goals / Assists :1 / 7

Season Points: 109

Upcoming fixtures: SOU (H), NEW (H), ARS (A)

Despite just coming off a clean sheet we’re pretty fed up with Alonso now! I felt the whole Twitter community scream in frustration when the Spaniard got an unnecessary yellow card in the first 10 minutes of the match by throwing the ball away after conceding a throw in!

Advertisement

The Chelsea man was in fine form at the start of the season, averaging 9.2 points per game in his first 5. He’s had no attacking returns since GW11 (assist vs Palace) and has been slightly unlucky in hitting the woodwork 5 times this year, the joint most in the league (with his Chelsea teammate Willian) but as the most expensive defender in the game, you’d expect more bang for your buck!

There is still an opportunity to take advantage of that solid Chelsea defence though……


Hennessey may have lost his spot for Palace!
Hennessey may have lost his spot for Palace!

#2 Wayne Hennessey Goalkeeper (£4.5m)

Clean Sheets: 5

Save points: 10

Season Points: 69

Upcoming fixtures: WOL (A), WAT (H), LIV (A)

It looks like Wayne Hennessey has lost his place in the Palace team now to Spaniard Guaita, after he had suffered a small back injury prior to Palace home fixture against Leicester in GW17.

Prior to that Hennessey had made 41 saves, which was 18th in the league and was joint 7th in the league for clean sheets. Hennessey also lost his place last year, playing only 27 of 38 games, meaning he may have to wait in the wings for now.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Crystal Palace David Luiz Marcos Alonso Fantasy Football Fantasy Premier League Fantasy Premier League Tips
Fantasy Premier League Pundit
OFFICIAL
Fantasy Premier League writer. Football fanatic and Leeds United fan. I'll give you my honest advice using whatever data I can get my hands on. I'll get it wrong at times but I'll ALWAYS stick by my word. On hand to support you with all your FPL needs. Reach out to me on Twitter @FPL_Jim! Oh... and I'm an all round great bloke!
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19, Gameweek 18: Players to...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19, Gameweek 17: Players to...
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 20 & 21: Players to avoid, players to consider,...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: World chess champion...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea player ratings from their 0-1 victory over...
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Ratings for Chelsea players |...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 10 Best Defenders To...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri urges 2 players to improve and adapt to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fantasy Premier League scorers till Gameweek 16
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, probable...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 21
Today EVE LEI 06:00 PM Everton vs Leicester City
Today ARS FUL 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Fulham
Today CAR TOT 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Tottenham
03 Jan AFC WAT 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Watford
03 Jan CHE SOU 01:15 AM Chelsea vs Southampton
03 Jan HUD BUR 01:15 AM Huddersfield Town vs Burnley
03 Jan WES BRI 01:15 AM West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Jan WOL CRY 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace
03 Jan NEW MAN 01:30 AM Newcastle vs Manchester United
04 Jan MAN LIV 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us