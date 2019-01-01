Gameweek 21: Players to avoid, Players to consider and FPL Tip of the Week | Fantasy Premier League 2018-19

Are you ready for GW21?

I hope you're all ready for the New Year! Here are 2 players to push out of your thinking for the coming weeks. I’ll review their previous performances and lay out my thinking for you. You could make a direct switch between these two players and save yourself £1.3m!

I’ve picked 2 for each category today and I’ll be picking another 2 on Thursday for you as a preview for GW22.

Fantasy Premier League 2018-19: Who to move out

The Chelsea defender is really off the boil right now

#1 Marcos Alonso - Defender (£6.8m)

Clean Sheets: 9

Goals / Assists :1 / 7

Season Points: 109

Upcoming fixtures: SOU (H), NEW (H), ARS (A)

Despite just coming off a clean sheet we’re pretty fed up with Alonso now! I felt the whole Twitter community scream in frustration when the Spaniard got an unnecessary yellow card in the first 10 minutes of the match by throwing the ball away after conceding a throw in!

The Chelsea man was in fine form at the start of the season, averaging 9.2 points per game in his first 5. He’s had no attacking returns since GW11 (assist vs Palace) and has been slightly unlucky in hitting the woodwork 5 times this year, the joint most in the league (with his Chelsea teammate Willian) but as the most expensive defender in the game, you’d expect more bang for your buck!

There is still an opportunity to take advantage of that solid Chelsea defence though……

Hennessey may have lost his spot for Palace!

#2 Wayne Hennessey – Goalkeeper (£4.5m)

Clean Sheets: 5

Save points: 10

Season Points: 69

Upcoming fixtures: WOL (A), WAT (H), LIV (A)

It looks like Wayne Hennessey has lost his place in the Palace team now to Spaniard Guaita, after he had suffered a small back injury prior to Palace home fixture against Leicester in GW17.

Prior to that Hennessey had made 41 saves, which was 18th in the league and was joint 7th in the league for clean sheets. Hennessey also lost his place last year, playing only 27 of 38 games, meaning he may have to wait in the wings for now.

