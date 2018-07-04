Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Palace extend Hennessey and Speroni contracts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
04 Jul 2018
Wayne Hennessey - cropped
Wayne Hennessey playing for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have extended the contracts of goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni.

Wales international Hennessey, who ended last season as the club's number one, has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

Veteran Speroni, meanwhile, signed a one-year extension to continue his 14-year association with the club.

The Eagles are well stocked between the sticks next season, with Vicente Guaita having completed a free transfer from Getafe.

 

 

Hennessey was delighted with his new deal, telling the club's official website: ''I'm really happy to commit my future to the club. 

"I've always said how much I enjoy playing football here and the way we ended last season shows what we're capable of achieving as a team.''

The 39-year-old Speroni was similarly pleased, adding: ''It's an honour and a pleasure for me to play in front of our fans, the love and support they've shown me over all these years has been magnificent and I just can't thank them enough."

