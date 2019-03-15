Gameweek 31 Tips: 3 clubs with easy fixtures to focus on - Fantasy Premier League Tips

Vardy is getting along well with new manager Brendan Rodgers.

Welcome to this weeks article of clubs, who have easy fixtures and should feature in your Fantasy Premier League plans. Below are three teams, you need to keep your eye on while scouting out fantasy assets for your team as they could serve your long term needs.

#1 Leicester City FC

Position: 10th

Key Players: Vardy (9.0m), Maddison (6.7m) and Barnes (5.5m)

Upcoming Fixtures: BUR (A), BOU (H), HUD (A), NEW (H)

Brendan Rogers achieved his first positive result as Leicester manager last week after walking away with all three points against Fulham. Leicester played well in that home game and look like a team to keep your eyes on over the next few Gameweeks, when they face fairly easy opponents. They are looking likely to finish in the top 10 and their fixtures give them a good chance to do so.

Cashing in on goal-scoring machine Vardy could be a wise move especially as he is unlikely to blank in any of the upcoming Gameweeks. Maddison also a good shout for the upcoming run along with the youngster Barnes.

#2 Chelsea FC

Chelsea draw late on through Hazard's late-game pearler!

Position: 6th

Key Players: Hazard (10.9m), Higuain (9.6m) and Azpilicueta (6.3m)

Upcoming Fixtures: EVE (A), CAR (A), WHU (H), LIV (A)

Chelsea have it all to play for. With a game in hand over United and Arsenal, Chelsea will be sure to fight their way back into the top 4 and try to remain there until the season end to make sure they earn a Champions League place. With no defeat in last three games and no upcoming blanks, Chelsea players could be worth keeping your eye on.

They have scored 50 goals as a team this season keeping 12 clean sheets. There is no doubt they'll be looking to improve on those stats and finish strong under Maurizio Sarri.

#3 Bournemouth

Huddersfield suffered defeat against the mighty Bournemouth.

Position: 12th

Key Players: Wilson (6.4m), Fraser (6.2m), Brooks (5.1m) and Ake (5.1m)

Upcoming Fixtures: NEW (H), LEI (A), BUR (H), BRI (A)

Bournemouth no doubt have the easiest upcoming eight fixtures. There is great value in their attackers as well as a couple of defenders. They have scored 41 goals so far this season which is quite impressive considering they're placed in the bottom half of the table. Eddie Howe's team tends to play a very attacking style and there are bound to score more goals. Investing in their attackers such as Wilson, Fraser, and Brooks would be a wise call. They also do not have any blank Gameweeks coming up.

