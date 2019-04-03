Gameweek 33 Tips: 3 budget picks to have - Fantasy Scout | Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Tips

The numbers paint a good picture for the Leicester midfielder with good fixtures.

Welcome to 3 budget picks you may want to pick up for £7 million and under as a nice way to spend your FPL cash elsewhere to strengthen your squad! What a poor DGW32 we've seen with some real big hitters being benched... check out the DGW32 review here

These might act as a nice little enabler and all of these picks have a match during blank gameweek 33.

#1 James Maddison - Midfielder (£6.8m)

Goals: 6

Assists: 6

Season points: 115

Upcoming fixtures: HUD (A), NEW (H), WHU (A)

I previewed Youri Tielamans a couple of gameweeks ago and he's still a great pick. If you want to pick somebody who's likely to be owned by more people then 'Maddo' is your man.

1 goal and 1 assist in his last 3 games is decent form coming into a lovely fixture away at the now-relegated Terriers. 4 shots and 5 key passes in GW32 against Bournemouth with an xG of 0.33 and an xA of 0.26 he was relatively unlucky not to get at least 1 return. His xG was the highest it's been in 5 gameweeks. He is a solid pick with great stats.

#2 Dwight McNeil - Midfielder (£4.4m)

The Burnley winger has been amongst the goals in consecutive games

Advertisement

Goals: 3

Assists: 3

Season points: 58

Upcoming fixtures: BOU (A), CAR (H), CHE(A)

The Clarets may have unearthed a gem this year! McNeil has been electric of late. At £4.4m he's a cheap enabler and has a couple of good fixtures upcoming against a team that are 16th in the league for goals conceded (Bournemouth) and joint 19th (Cardiff) so he could be a great pick; he's outperforming his xG (1.72) which means he's scored a worldie or two.

Maybe also consider Ashley Barnes! Although Barnes is on a dry run at the moment he recently had some electric form delivering 6.2 ppg in a run of 6 games from GW24 to GW29.

#3 Bernd Leno - Goalkeeper (£4.8m)

A £4.8m option into the Arsenal backline is a great option.

Clean Sheets: 5

Season points: 84

Upcoming fixtures: EVE (A), WAT (A), CRY (H) & WOL (A)

Leno has made some great saves and performances of late and is well worth consideration for your team for BGW33. He's 10th in the league for saves and has back to back clean sheets including a 2-0 against Manchester United. Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet away from home this year - and 3 of their next 4 are away from the Emirates. But he could be a great punt - I can't see many going for him (which is why I think he'll be in my team before the end of the season!)

Advertisement