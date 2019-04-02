Lacazette fires home ahead of the blank gameweek and Aguero leaves managers hoping: Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 32 Reviewed

Arsenal's Lacazette in fine goal-scoring form heading into a blank Gameweek.

We're only halfway through double Gameweek 32. However, there is still a lot to review. To start it off, let's take a look at the players who have impressed so far this Gameweek.

Bernado Silva and Sergio Aguero

Fulham were defeated 2-0 with goals from Aguero and Silva

City have played one of their two matches this Gameweek. The first one was against Fulham which saw Bernado and Aguero rack up a goal and an assist each. Both played phenomenally well. Aguero signalled for the bench around the 53rd minute mark with an injury. He has left many many managers worried as there are doubts that he'll start the midweek game against Cardiff. Pep also indicated that rotation is inevitable over this period to the dread of FPL managers.

Rashford

Rashford has been a bargain buy in recent Gameweeks. He has only cost managers 7.6m and for a Manchester United attacker he is a must-have. He blanks next Gameweek but is surely a must-have until the season end starting in Gameweek 34.

Lacazette, Ramsey and Ozil

Arsenal prevail with a win against Newcastle

Both Lacazette, Ozil and Ramsey impressed me in the last game. Both Ramsey and Lacazette scored goals with Ramsey picking up max bonus points. Ozil's work rate and chances created were impressive and could be a great pick in upcoming Gameweeks. Ozil and Lacazette should be strongly considered as options as both do not blank next Gameweek and have very favourable fixtures from now until the end of the season.

Biggest Flops so far of Gameweek 32

Chelsea

Every Chelsea supporter right now...

Many managers were shocked to see Hazard benched and Chelsea almost lost against Cardiff. Cardiff were dominant for the majority of the game which is surprising considering they're fighting for relegation and Chelsea are fighting for top 4.

Despite them getting a lucky win many managers were left confused. Hazard was introduced late on and still has a home game against Brighton so I wouldn't rule him out. Azpilicueta who I had in my team snatched a very lucky offside goal and racked up 10 points with a game in-hand. Chelsea have great upcoming fixtures and players like Hazard and Azpi should be considered. Chelsea do not blank next Gameweek.

Wolves

Surprisingly Wolves were defeated 2-0 against Burnley in their opening game of the double Gameweek. The result, as well as the benching of Jimenez, came as a surprise to many FPL managers. They face Man Utd next game which will be a tough test for them. I'm sure many managers were relying on the first game for points and not so much the second against United. Wolves blank next Gameweek and don't have the best remaining fixtures until the end of the season.

