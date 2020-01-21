Gareth Bale linked with a sensational return to Tottenham, out-of-favour defender could join Bayern Munich and more: Real Madrid transfer roundup, 21st January 2020

Tottenham Hotspurs have emerged as shocking odds-on favourites to land Gareth Bale.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Real Madrid transfer news roundup for the day! The club announced their first major signing of the month in Brazilian sensation Reinier Jesus Carvalho for £26 million earlier today, but that does not mean they are withdrawing from the market just yet.

A club like Madrid, which always strives for world dominance, is always linked with big names when the transfer window is active and with just 10 days left for the current window to end, we can expect news and rumours to pour out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

So, with that being said, in today's edition of the daily roundup, we bring you the latest updates on Gareth Bale's future at the club, Bayern Munich's interest in Real's full-back and more.

Tottenham chief meets with Madrid president to discuss terms of Bale transfer

Daniel Levy reportedly held a meeting with Fiorentino Perez over Bale's transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be closing in on making a sensational swoop for Gareth Bale in the January transfer market after Spanish transfer specialist Juanfe Sanz told El Chiringuito TV that Daniel Levy held talks with Real Madrid regarding the same.

Daily Express reports that with Jose Mourinho in charge at the north London club, the links of the Welshman marking his return to the White Hart Lane have been reignited as it is understood that the Portuguese rates Bale very highly and was keen to sign him at Manchester United.

Following the meeting, Daily Mail reported that the odds of Tottenham signing their former star after seven years were slashed from 3/1 to 8/15.

Though any details regarding how the deal would be structured are yet to emerge, it should be noted that Bale had reportedly told the La Liga side that he intends to see out the remainder of his contract and leave for free in 2022, according to the Mirror.

Odriozola close to joining Bayern Munich

Álvaro Odriozola is set to leave Real Madrid on loan this month.

Álvaro Odriozola, Real Madrid's right-back, who has only made four appearances in the Spanish top-flight this season, is said to be closing on a move to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on loan, with a deal imminent in the coming days, as per AS.

It is understood that the Bavarians are planning a loan deal for the defender on similar lines of their signing of James Rodríguez, who spent two years at the Allianz Arena before returning to the Bernabéu last summer.

Bayern are struggling with an injury crisis currently, which has seen them fall four-points behind leaders RB Leipzig and Hansi Flick wants defensive reinforcements before the window slams shut, as per reports.

Odriozola's desire for more play-time is also attracting attention from elsewhere in Spain, with La Liga side Athletic Bilbao also said to be interested in him.

Kylian Mbappe says he is going nowhere amid Real Madrid links

What does the future hold for Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe reiterated his commitment with Paris Saint-Germain and said that at the moment he is not looking to leave to Ligue 1 side. He talked about his future at the launch of his charity, 'Inspired by Kylian Mbappe (IBKM)'.

He remains strongly linked with a multi-million dollar move to Real Madrid, where he could play under the tutelage of his fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane, who was the player's icon growing up. He said: (As quoted by Marca)

"Well, I've had phases. As a kid, it was Zidane, if you're a kid and you're French, your idol is Zidane."

He talked about his admiration of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the event, which many have taken as a transfer hint, though it doesn't mean anything as Klopp had already said that the player is way out of the club's financial reach. He said: (As quoted by BBC)

"They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win."

He said that it is not ethical for him to talk about his future in the middle of the season and that at the end of the season he will take a call until then he was 100% committed to the club. He continued:

"Now I'm with PSG and I'm 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it's not good to talk about [my future]."

"I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I'm focused on my game."

