Gareth Bale predicts incredible scoreline for Manchester City vs Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final

Gareth Bale has predicted Manchester City to blow Inter Milan out of the water by a 5-0 scoreline in the UEFA Champions League final.

The two teams will face each other in the showpiece occasion at the Ataturk Stadium later today (June 10). Manchester City are billed as the favorites as they look to win the treble - having already won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Robin Gosens recently claimed that Inter Milan believe they have what it takes to beat the Cityzens. But Bale doesn't seem to be on the same wavelength. He was given a placard with blank boxes next to the two teams' logos, where he had to put in his prediction.

The former Real Madrid winger, who has five Champions League titles to his name, backed Manchester City to score five times and keep a clean sheet (h/t @MadridUniversal on Twitter). If the Cityzens do manage to replicate the Welshman's prediction, it will be a Champions League record.

No team has ever won by a margin of five clear goals in the Champions League/European Cup final. The last time a club scored five times in the competition's final was in the 1961-62 season when Benfica beat Real Madrid by a 5-3 scoreline.

Guardiola defends Manchester City star's recent form ahead of Champions League final against Inter Milan

Erling Haaland has been plundering goals for fun since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The Norway international has amassed a tally of 52 goals in as many games across competitions for the Sky Blues. He has also set the record for the most Premier League goals in a season (36) during that time.

However, the 22-year-old has netted just once in his last eight games in all competitions. Pep Guardiola was asked to address the drop in his star striker's goal-scoring rate ahead of the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

The Manchester City manager replied, via Manchester Evening News:

"I'm not here to discuss the average for Haaland scoring goals. If you have doubts about that you are the only person. I don't have doubts, tomorrow he will be ready to help us win the Champions League."

Haaland is set to win the Champions League golden boot this season with 12 strikes in 10 appearances so far.

