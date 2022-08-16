Gary Neville names Manchester City and Liverpool stars as 2 players he’d love to be teammates with 

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has named two players from the club's great rivals Liverpool and Manchester City that he would have loved to play alongside.

Neville recently spoke to Sky Sports on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Premier League. He was asked which players from the modern era he admired the most.

The former England full-back first named Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk, who is generally considered one of the greatest defenders of his generation. The Dutchman has made 130 top-flight appearances for the Reds since his move from Southampton in 2018.

3Neville also named dynamic Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden. The 19-year-old scored his 25th Premier League goal for Pep Guardiola's side in their 4-0 win against Bournemouth on August 13.

As quoted by HITC Sport, Neville explained his choices by stating:

“From a defensive point of view, van Dijk, from an attacking point of view a young English player, I always look at Phil Foden and think how have United not got him as a youngster? You look at him and think he’s the type of player who you’d think what a player he is, he’ll be around a long time as well so I’ll say Foden."

Gary Neville quesstions Liverpool star's bizarre red card as Reds lose early ground to Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp's team found themselves 1-0 down within 32 minutes against Crystal Palace in their first home game of the season on Monday, August 15.

Things got worse for Liverpool as Darwin Nunez, who started his first game for the club, headbutted Joachim Andersen in the 57th to recieve a red card.

The 23-year-old will now miss Liverpool's next three games, but Neville sympathized with the Reds' new record signing.

He told Sky Sports:

"It's a moment of madness. It's a proper butt, Andersen will feel that. We don't know why he's done it. I've done two or three things like this in my career. We don't know why we react. We have no idea. We go off and think 'what did I just do', honestly. I kicked a ball at a fan at Everton and did a similar thing in a game against Steve McManaman. It's that red mist. It comes over you."

He added:

"When you get sent off like that it's the loneliest place in the world. You might have a kit man with you but it's horrible. You are in that dressing room and your team-mates are out on the pitch. You've left them down and you feel so bad."

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica for a club-record €100 million this summer after he scored 34 goals in 41 matches last season. He is now set to serve a three-match ban.

