"Genius" - Barcelona boss Xavi heaps praise on star midfielder after Napoli win

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was extremely happy with his team's 4-2 win over Napoli in the Europa League play-offs. After the game, Xavi spoke to the press about his team's complete performance in Naples.

Xavi hailed Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong by calling him a "Genius" as he was one of the standout performers for the Catalans.

It was an absolute treat to watch Frenkie de Jong against Napoli. The Dutch international controlled the midfield throughout the game and also scored a peach of a goal for his team. De Jong was also successful in providing three key passes for his teammates and was deservingly crowned the man of the match.

Frenkie de Jong @DeJongFrenkie21 🏻 on to the next round Good win in Napoli tonight, proud of the team🏻 on to the next round Good win in Napoli tonight, proud of the team💪🏻 on to the next round 💙❤️ https://t.co/8nf95fdQbO

The Spaniard also revealed that he has rarely come across a player as self-critical as De Jong is of himself. Xavi went on to call the Dutch international a "genius" and added that he can be very important for Barcelona.

“De Jong played a great game. He is dynamic and has the ability to plug in the penalty area. With his talent, he can be very important to the team. “Frenkie de Jong is a genius, he is really, really incredible. He’s demanding, I’ve rarely come across a player as self-critical as he is. That makes him better. At the beginning, he didn’t understand what we wanted from him, but now things are getting better and he is making a clear development.” said Xavi Hernandez.

The Catalans pressed high and played proactive football to win the 2nd leg 4-2. Barca fans were extremely delighted with their 5-3 aggregate win over Napoli in the Europa League. The Cules are hoping that their team reach the final and win the Europa League.

Under Xavi, Barcelona have undergone a hugely positive transformation. The smart busniess that Barca did during the winter transfer window has really paid off. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore, who were brought in during the winter transfer window, have performed extremely well for the club.

Barcelona set to face Galatasaray in the Europa League round-of-16 tie

The Catalans will face Turkish club Galatasaray in the Europa League round-of-16 tie. Though Barcelona are the favorites, it certainly won't be a cakewalk for them.

barcacentre @barcacentre Official: Barcelona have drawn Galatasaray for the Europa League round of 16. Official: Barcelona have drawn Galatasaray for the Europa League round of 16. https://t.co/Qvad75fBmr

Galatasaray topped group E of the competition with 12 points. The Turkish club won three and drew three matches in a group which included Italian club Lazio, French club Marseille and Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

Barcelona will be aware of the threat that Galatasaray possess.

