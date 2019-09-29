Getafe 0-2 Barcelona: Hits and flops | LaLiga 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 29 Sep 2019, 00:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring

The Catalan giants Barcelona finally have an away win this season as they beat Getafe by 2 unanswered goals at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Ernesto Valverde's side approached this game differently, as they blindsided El Geta by playing quick direct football. There were a lot of long balls to the likes of Junior Firpo and Carles Perez on the Barca flanks, as well as some quick balls to Luis Suarez down the middle.

It was a very pragmatic performance by Barca, as they needed to break the sequence of winless runs away from home. The Barcelona attack was paper-thin, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, and Ousmane Dembele sitting this one out, however, Luis Suarez, Carlos Perez, and Antoine Griezmann were on hand to lead the attack.

Getafe played a high pressing game and somewhat troubled La Blaugrana for much of the first half, with Angel Rodriguez and Jaime Mata ensuring the Barca rearguard had to be on their toes throughout.

The game dragged on towards halftime, but a moment of magic from Marc-Andre ter Stegen got things going. The German international came out of his box to clear a loose ball, he hoofed the ball upfield with his weaker foot, and the ball found Luis Suarez who raced towards the El Geta box before chipping David Soria for the opening goal.

A few minutes after the restart, Barca made it 0-2, as Junior Firpo latched onto a rebound from a Perez shot, putting the ball beyond the reach of Soria for his first Barca goal.

In this article, we highlight the performances of some of the players in this encounter.

Honourable mentions: Arthur Melo (Hit), Carles Perez (Hit), Angel Rodriguez (Hit), Sergio Busquets (Hit)

Hit: Junior Firpo (Barcelona)

Junior Firpo goes for goal

Advertisement

The 23-year old's first half was a mixed bag because he was an attacking channel for Barca on the left flank and he was also troubled time and again by Jason at left-back.

Barca played quickly on the transition, and Junior Firpo was La Blaugrana's outlet on the left flank, as he often found himself in acres of space. In the 16th minute, Firpo chipped the ball onto the path of Luis Suarez who missed the chance because he was quickly closed down by El Geta's goalkeeper.

Junior Firpo's most telling contribution came in the 49th minute, as he latched onto a rebound from a Carles Perez shot to send the ball beyond David Soria and into the Getafe net for Barca's second goal of the afternoon and his first-ever for La Blaugrana.

1 / 3 NEXT