Getafe vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another La Liga match this weekend as they lock horns with Getafe on Monday. Sevilla have been impressive over the past year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Getafe are in 17th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have lost their only game so far. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Valencia last weekend and will want to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, eased past Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match. The Andalusian giants finished in the top four last season and will want to replicate the feat in the coming months.

Getafe vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Getafe and have won 16 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Getafe have managed 13 victories against Sevilla and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish outfits took place in February this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Sevilla. Getafe were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W

Getafe vs Sevilla Team News

Getafe have a point to prove against Sevilla

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai is currently recuperating from a knee injury and will be unavailable for selection. Erick Cabaco's red card against Valencia has been rescinded and the defender is set to start this game.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla have an excellent squad this year

Sevilla

Ivan Rakitic, Yassine Bounou, and Suso are still in quarantine and might not be able to feature in this game. Lucas Ocampos is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Lucas Ocampos

Doubtful: Ivan Rakitic, Yassine Bounou, Suso

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Erick Cabaco, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Marc Cucurella, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Vitolo; Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Dmitrovic; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan; Alejandro Gomez, Oscar Rodriguez, Erik Lamela; Youssef En-Nesyri

Getafe vs Sevilla Prediction

Erik Lamela marked his La Liga debut with an excellent brace last weekend and will want to add to his tally against Getafe. Sevilla are stacked with seasoned campaigners and will want to build a winning streak this month.

Getafe gave Valencia a run for their money last week but will need to be more clinical in this game. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to secure all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Sevilla

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi