×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Goal Celebrations: Top 10 Famous Goal Celebrations currently

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
166   //    04 Apr 2019, 08:44 IST

Ronaldo celebrates his goal for Juventus
Ronaldo celebrates his goal for Juventus

What do you feel when your favourite team scores a goal? Do you feel like flying, like you have wings? Have you ever cried after you team scored a goal? More than once I'm sure. For the fans, the feeling of the ball hitting the back of the net can drown every sadness, every sorrow. It can bring out the sun on a rainy day and can sound like the chirping of a thousand birds in the spring.

If it feels so good for the fans, imagine how much uplifting it can be for the goal scorer. Scoring a goal is a reason to celebrate and the players certainly rejoice to their fill. There are some fantastic goal celebrations in the football scene right now and today, we bring the ten most famous of them right now.

#10 Angel Di Maria/Gareth Bale - Heart


France v Argentina Group D: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
France v Argentina Group D: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Both Angel Di Maria and Gareth Bale have the same goal celebration. After they score a goal, both of them use their hands to form a heart. While Bale does it to depict his love for his childhood sweetheart and fiancee Emma Rhys-Jones, Di Maria's celebration symbolizes the Argentinean's love for the beautiful game.

Even though Bale has registered his celebration with the Intellectual Property Office, it is Angel Di Maria who has used it first. The PSG midfielder first showcased the heart shaped celebration in 2009, during his time with Benfica, while Bale used it first in 2010.

#9 Edinson Cavani - Shoot


Cavani's sniper celebration
Cavani's sniper celebration

The Uruguayan always celebrates his goal by pointing an imaginary gun and shooting with it. Cavani has revealed that the celebration was a tribute to his friends who had helped device it. However, his celebration has landed him in trouble once in his career.

In the 2014 game against Lens, Cavani scored the third goal of the close encounter, after winning his penalty and converting it himself. As usual, the Uruguayan set out celebrate his goal in trademark style, only this time, he did it directly in front of the opposition fans.

Cavani aimed his imaginary gun at the Lens fans and the referee saw it as a provocation. The PSG striker was shown a yellow card, and when he continued to argue his case, got his second yellow and his marching orders.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Goal celebration
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
10 famous footballers and the story behind their goal celebrations
RELATED STORY
12 Trademark goal celebrations of footballers
RELATED STORY
10 most legendary goal celebrations of all time
RELATED STORY
Ronaldinho: A celebration of the beautiful game
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-kick takers of the decade
RELATED STORY
5 Crazy Goal celebrations of 2017-18
RELATED STORY
10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic controversies that shocked the world
RELATED STORY
6 highest scoring clubs in Europe's top leagues
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best young players under the age of 23 in Football 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players with the highest vertical leap in football history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us