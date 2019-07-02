GOAT debate: Manchester City's Jesus gives his verdict on debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 463 // 02 Jul 2019, 10:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo and Messi have been at the top of the game for over a decade without compromising their consistency.

What's the story?

Manchester City and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus has given his verdict on the longstanding debate regarding who deserves to be tagged the greatest football player of all time.

Jesus has said that Messi, along with Ronaldo Nazario, are the two best players he has ever seen.

In case you didn't know....

The talismanic duo hold the record for the most Ballon d'Or wins, having won the coveted award five times each, but still show no signs of stopping.

Last season saw Messi winning his first LaLiga title as captain of the Barcelona team. The 32-year-old netted 36 league goals to win the Pichichi trophy and the European Golden Shoe. In all competitions, he tallied a staggering 51 goals for the Catalan giants.

The Argentine maestro's performances were lauded by several parties and he was even pegged to win a record sixth Ballon d'Or. However, Barcelona's failure to win the Champions League and the Copa del Rey despite being favourites has marred his otherwise phenomenal season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo won his first Serie A title with Juventus, having netted 21 goals and tallied 8 assists in his debut season in the Italian top flight. The 34-year-old was also named the league's Player of the Year in the process.

Like Messi, the Portuguese failed to inspire the Bianconeri to the Champions League title, having crashed out of the competition after a shock defeat to Ajax in the quarter-finals.

Also see : Copa America Standings, EPL Transfer News, Womens World Cup Bracket.

The heart of the matter

Jesus, who is currently on duty for Brazil at the Copa America, has given his thoughts on the debate during a press conference ahead of his side's semi-final clash with Argentina.

Advertisement

According to Fox Sports Asia, he said, "[Ronaldo Nazario and Lionel Messi ], I got to say I’m still split on this, but for me, these are the two best players I’ve ever seen. Of course, there is also Ronaldinho and Cristiano Ronaldo; the latter just gets better and better every year."

What's next?

You can catch the highly-anticipated semi-final clash between Brazil and Argentina on July 3 at 6.00AM (IST). Jesus will be looking to contribute to yet another heartbreaking exit for Argentina from the Copa America.