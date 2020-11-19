Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League returns to the fold this weekend as Golden Arrows host a struggling Kaizer Chiefs outfit at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday. The two South African giants have shown shades of their best selves this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a dismal league campaign so far and have managed only four points from their three games so far. The Chiefs were also thrashed by Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment.

Golden Arrows are currently unbeaten in the South African top flight and have been in good form over the past few weeks. The Backheel Boys were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka earlier this month and will want to bounce back with a victory in this game.

Another home game! Another 3 points up for grab



🚫No fans allowed at the stadium

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have an exceptional record against Golden Arrows and have won 16 games out of a total of 25 matches in this fixture. Golden Arrows have managed only three victories against the Chiefs and will look to improve their record this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two teams resulted in 2-0 victory for Kaizer Chiefs. Daniel Cardoso scored for the Chiefs on the day and is likely to feature for the away side on Saturday.

Golden Arrows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-D

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-L

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Divine Lunga is not available for this game. Image Source: KickOff

Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows have no discernible injury concerns going into this game and will need to field their best line-up in this fixture. Divine Lunga picked up a red card against Baroka and is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Divine Lunga

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that star striker Samir Nurkovic will be unavailable for this game. Reeve Frosler has also picked up a training injury and has been ruled out for eight weeks.

Injured: Samir Nurkovic, Dumsani Zuma, Mulomowandau Mathoho, Reeve Frosler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Golden Arrows Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sifiso Mlungwana; Zolani Nkombela, Matome Mathiane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Siyabonga Dube; Lindokuhle Praise Mtshali, Gladwin Shitolo, Ntsako Neverdie Makhubela, Pule Sydney Mmodi; Brandon Parusnath; Michael Gumede

Happy birthday to our young Khosi Soldier, today we celebrate you and stand behind you as you represent us on the world stage. Enjoy ur day Lion!! #Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/eYf7x5NpEm — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) November 16, 2020

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Lebogang Manyama, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Yagan Sasman; Anthony Agay Akumu, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kearyn Baccus, Bernard Parker; Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro

Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Golden Arrows do not have a particularly good record against Kaizer Chiefs but will view this game as the perfect opportunity to make a massive statement to the rest of the South African Premier Division.

Kaizer Chiefs have several defensive issues to address and have their work cut out for them this weekend. The two teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Golden Arrows 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

