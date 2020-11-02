Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League returns with another set of fixtures this week as Kaizer Chiefs take on TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Both sides have endured mixed starts to their campaigns and will want to take it up a notch in this game.

TS Galaxy are currently in sixth place in the South African Premier Division and have regularly punched above their weight this year. The newly-promoted side has a point to prove this year and will not settle for anything less than a victory in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a difficult start to their season and will have to recover from devastating defeats to Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to turn their season around. The Chiefs have conceded six goals in their last three games and have several issues to resolve going into this game.

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy have played only one official fixture each other and the away side currently dominates the head-to-head advantage. The Chiefs succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against TS Galaxy last year and will have to do better this week.

TS Galaxy are currently unbeaten in the South African Premier Soccer League and will back themselves to pull off a positive result against an out-of-sorts Kaizer Chiefs outfit this Wednesday.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L

TS Galaxy form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Ferencvaros vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injury concerns

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have their fair share of injuries to account for in this game, with manager Gavin Hunt confirming that star striker Samir Nurkovic will be unavailable for this game. Leonardo Castro has recovered from his injury and might feature in the starting line-up.

Injured: Samir Nurkovic, Dumsani Zuma, Mulomowandau Mathoho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

TS Galaxy have a strong squad. Image Source: Sowetan Live

TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy have a well-rounded and robust squad and will look to field an attacking line-up in this game. The away side has done well in recent weeks and is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting combination.

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-4-2): Itumeleng Khune; Reeve Frosler, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Yagan Sasman; Anthony Agay Akumu, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kearyn Baccus, Bernard Parker; Khama Billiat, Leonardo Castro

TS Galaxy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wensten van der Linde; Tumelo Bodibe, Spiwe Msimango, Bevan Fransman, Ebrahim Seedat; Mlungisi Mbunjana, Ntshuxeko Ndlovu, Karabo Tshepe; Mokete Mogaila, Lindokuhle Mbatha, Wayde Lekay

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs are in desperate need of a boost of morale at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this game. The Chiefs will face a daunting task this week and have several problems to solve before they take to the pitch.

TS Galaxy will see this game as an opportunity to pull off yet another upset against a team that is nowhere near its best at the moment. Both teams have their fair share of strengths and weaknesses and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 TS Galaxy

Also Read: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21