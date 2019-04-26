Golden Boot: Ranking the top 5 currently and predicting who will win it

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Who among the two supreme goalscorers leads the tally?

The European Golden Boot or Golden Shoe is an award given to the player who finishes as the league scorer in Europe. Since 1996-97, a point system based on the league strength is the instrument for awarding the prize. The goals scored in the top 5 leagues earn two points each. Those scored in leagues 6 to 21 earn 1.5 points each and for every other league, the multiplication factor is set to 1.

The last three winners of the prize have all been from Barcelona. Lionel Messi is the current holder and two-time running winner, while Luis Suarez gathered the prize in 2015-16. With only a select few games to go this season, we are almost done with the final list of highest goalscorers. Although, there can be a few additions or omissions in this business end of the season.

Let us take a look at the current top 5 in the goals galore and try and predict who will take home the shoe.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (21 goals x2: 42 points)

The Polish striker is a mandatory presence in the Golden Boot race.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is currently 5th in the Golden Boot ranking. The Bayern Munich frontman has notched up 21 goals and 7 assists in 29 games this season. He has also scored a chunk of goals in the Champions League but unfortunately, that won't be counted for the prestigious award.

Lewandowski netted twice in the latest league game against Werder. Bayern Munich, who currently sit on top of the league table, have four more fixtures remaining in the league this season. With Borussia Dortmund right on the tail of the current holders and also Bayern's relief from European football till next season, it is uncertain that Kovac would rest the striker.

It means that he has four more games to go to add to his tally. However, it seems uncertain that he will win the award because of the wide gap between him and the others ahead.

