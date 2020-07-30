Goodbye David Silva : A tribute to Manchester City's El Mago

The box seemed crowded, a bunch of Norwich players surrounding him. Usually if the ball is in the opponents box, Manchester City's players are always available, ready to show their magic. But this time no one came. It was as if they all wanted him to do whatever he wished. For he, David Silva was the most magical of them all.

Sure enough he managed to weave the ball to his left foot and release the shot. Tim Krul managed an excellent save and Manchester City's magician smiled knowing it was probably his last shot on target in the Premier League.

David Silva's Manchester City career by numbers:



❍ 434 games

❍ 122 assists

❍ 77 goals

❍ 14 trophies



The Premier League says farewell to a legend. We're all going to miss you, El Mago. 😭 pic.twitter.com/dFuznq4gup — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 26, 2020

David Silva played his last league game behind closed doors.

When David Silva arrived in Manchester in 2010, he had just become a World Cup winner. People were still unsure whether his frail body could cope with the demands of the very physical style of play in English football.

When he left the pitch this Sunday, even rival fans would have stood up and applauded. It's quite sad that Manchester City were unable to give Silva a proper send-off due to the situation worldwide. A stadium full of rousing fans, applauding their greatest ever player. Perhaps it's all poetic, metaphorically representative of the silent way in which David Silva controlled game after game.

No one won more matches or titles than Silva during his time in England

David Silva, like a generation of excellent Spanish midfielders alongside him could not be quantified within mere goals and assists. Still, no one had more assists in the time he was in the Premier League with Manchester City.

Perhaps his shy nature and dislike for the spotlight harmed his prospects of individual awards. Silva won just one Player of the Month award in 10 years in the Premier League. To put that into perspective, Bruno Fernandes won 2 in his first 2 months. Funnily enough, no one won more matches or titles than Silva during his time in England.

David Silva - A true Manchester City legend

Advertisement

Silva brought his son to the Ethiad after he had recovered.

It was 2017. Manchester City fans noticed their talisman was missing games without any apparent injury or anything. It was revealed that David Silva's son Mateo was born 25 weeks prematurely and was fighting for his life day in day out. Silva travelled repeatedly from Spain to England, often without food or sleep, not sure whether his son would pull through.

But, he was there for his club too, a club which was just a project when he joined, a club who he had guided to the upper echelons of the European game, holding it's hand almost like a father. Mateo pulled through and City went on to smash all records known to the English game. David Silva in what was a harrowing few months on a personal level, ended the season with 19 goal contributions.

Also read: 5 players who can replace David Silva at Manchester City

A return to Spain or a move to the MLS?

Manchester United fans everywhere will heave a very audible sigh of relief. The majestic David Silva has troubled them enough. After all, he has guided Manchester City from 'noisy neighbours' to 4 time title winners.

He was always there, ever-present in midfield with an incisive pass, a subtle take-on or even the finish if necessary. He was always there, when Aguero needed that killer ball, when Toure needed someone to pass the ball to. He was always there, whenever Kevin De Bruyne looked for inspiration, whenever Foden or Sterling needed a word of advice. But this is the end.

Manchester City will have to fight Liverpool without their masterful number 21, dubbed El Mago. Maybe he'll move back to Spain or maybe the American audiences will get to watch him caress a soccer ball with that left foot next. But wherever he goes, the Premier League will forever miss their El Mago.

David Silva has now been directly involved in 150 Premier League goals in his career:



❍ 306 games

❍ 91 assists

❍ 59 goals



El Mago waves his magic wand. 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JLE158aHiA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 8, 2020

Also read: Manchester City: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed