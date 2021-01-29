Granada vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Granada take on Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Granada are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and will took to push for a place in the top six in the coming months. The home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Osasuna last weekend and will need to bounce back in this game.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have slipped to 10th place in the La Liga standings and need to turn their season around this month. The Galicians have failed to manage a victory in their last five games and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Granada vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have a good record against Granada and have won eight games out of a total of 17 matches played between the two teams. Granada have managed only three games against Celta Vigo and need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga sides took place in November last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Celta Vigo. Granada were well below their best on the day and will look to put in a better performance on Sunday.

Granada form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-L-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-L-W

Granada vs Celta Vigo Team News

Granada need to win this game

Granada

Neyder Lozano and Maxime Gonalons are currently recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this game. Yangel Herrera and Yan Eteki served their suspensions against Osasuna and will be available for this match.

Injured: Neyder Lozano, Maxime Gonalons

Doubtful: Quini

Suspended: None

Iago Aspas might not feature in this game

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have also been hit with a few injuries and will be unable to avail the services of Sergio Alvarez and David Junca in this game. Iago Aspas and Jeison Murillo are carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked against Granada this weekend.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, David Junca

Doubtful: Iago Aspas, Jeison Murillo

Suspended: None

Granada vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Granada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Dimitri Foulquier; Kenedy, Yan Eteki, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas; Luis Suarez, Darwin Machis

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Aaron Martin, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Santi Mina, Emre Mor

Granada vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have suffered in the absence of the talismanic Iago Aspas and need to find alternative sources of inspiration in the squad. The Galicians have impressive players in their ranks and will need to win this game.

Granada bounced back from their defeat against Osasuna with an emphatic victory in the Copa del Rey and have exceeded expectations this season. Celta Vigo have a strong squad but might not be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Granada 2-1 Celta Vigo

