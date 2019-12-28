Granit Xhaka close to joining Hertha Berlin, Dayot Upamecano could be allowed to join the Gunners and more: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 28th December 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Arsenal transfer news roundup.

The winter transfer window will open in a couple of days and Arsenal will be on the lookout for reinforcements. They are currently 11th in the Premier League table standings, five points away from Tottenham who are in sixth.

In lieu of their poor performances, the Gunners are at risk of losing a few key players such as Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As things stand, the team could even miss out on the Europa League. Consequentially, this may dent Arsenal's chances of landing players who want European action.

On that note, here are the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the club.

Granit Xhaka agrees to terms with Hertha Berlin

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Granit Xhaka appears to be close to leaving Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window even after Arteta praised him earlier in the week. According to Sky Sports, his agent mentioned that the player is close to joining Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Xhaka's agent Jose Noguera commented,

"Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal's club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu - as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta."

"Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs."

Dayot Upamecano reportedly allowed to leave RB Leipzig

Napoli v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League

A report from Mirror states that Dayot Upamecano could be allowed to leave RB Leipzig if they sign 17-year-old Tanguy Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain.

Arteta's team are keen to bring in two defenders to boost the squad's leaky defence. They have conceded 28 goals this season, the most among the top 11 teams in the Premier League.

Since joining in 2017, Upamecano has amassed 94 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals. The 21-year-old's contract with German side ends in the summer of 2021 and it is unlikely that he will come cheap.

Napoli cool interest in Lucas Torreira as they focus on alternative

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

A few weeks ago, Napoli were tipped to make a bid for Torreira in the January transfer window. However, Football Italia now claims that the Serie A giants are closing down on Stanislav Lobotka who is seen as an alternative.

The Uruguayan was restored to the starting eleven after Unai Emery's sacking. The former manager preferred playing Matteo Guendouzi and Xhaka in the midfield, leaving Torreira on the bench.

As Napoli look away from signing Torreira, this will be a boost for the Gunners who are certainly keen to keep their defensive midfielder.

